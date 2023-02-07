Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
defenseworld.net
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 506 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
4,378 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Jump Financial LLC
Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $334,000 Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Donegal Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $579,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
defenseworld.net
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Other hedge...
defenseworld.net
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 323 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)
Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)
Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,910 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Several other hedge funds...
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,284 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Comments / 0