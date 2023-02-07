Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
oklahoma Sooner
May Shines as OU Wins Top-15 Battle vs. Washington
IRVINE, Calif. — No. 1 Oklahoma collected its third top-25 win in four games on Saturday night with a 5-4 victory over No. 14/17 Washington at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine. Junior Nicole May proved to be the difference-maker for the Sooners (4-0), entering in relief in the...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls to No. 9/8 Kansas
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its second 2023 meeting with No. 9/8 Kansas 78-55 at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Hill led the Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and pulled down five boards. Otega Oweh received his second consecutive start and reached double figures, scoring 11 points. Grant Sherfield tallied the first five points of the game and finished with 10 points.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Take Down Top-Ranked Stanford at McCasland
NORMAN — The No. 2 Oklahoma men's gymnastics team registered its best all-around score since 2019 (418.900) to take down No. 1 Stanford (413.800) and No. 11 William & Mary (380.750) Saturday evening in front of a crowd of 1,773 at McCasland Field House. The Sooners remain unbeaten in the field house since 2007, a streak of 59 consecutive meets.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Stellar on Bars, Floor; Win Fifth Straight Metroplex Challenge
FORT WORTH, Texas – Trailing going into the final rotation, the No. 1-ranked University of Oklahoma women's gymnastics team closed with a season-high 49.675 on floor to win the four-team Metroplex Challenge on Saturday night at the Fort Worth Convention Center with a score of 198.125. The Sooners downed...
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 OU Run Rules No. 17/14 Stanford
IRVINE, Calif. — No. 1 Oklahoma collected its second ranked victory in its first three games with a 10-1, six-inning win over No. 17/14 Stanford Friday night. Redshirt senior Haley Lee highlighted the run-rule victory, hitting the walk-off home run, OU's first blast of the season, in the sixth inning. Lee finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Junior All-American Tiare Jennings chipped in a perfect 3-for-3 night with two RBIs while fellow junior Alyssa Brito brought in three runs on a bases-clearing double in the fifth.
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Relay Squad Sets New Program Record
CHICAGO, Ill. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team concluded its time at the Windy City Invitational in Chicago, Ill., and the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. "This weekend our squads continued their efforts to make the OU track program the best it can be," said...
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 vs. No. 2 Showdown Set for Tri-Meet Saturday Night
No. 2 Oklahoma looks to extend its unbeaten streak at McCasland Field House Saturday night when it plays host to No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 William & Mary. The Sooners have not lost inside McCasland Field House since 2007. The showdown will begin with team introductions at 5:45 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Drops Battle To No. 5 Georgia
SEATTLE, Wash. - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell 5-2 to No. 5 Georgia in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Indoor championships on Saturday. Georgia came out strong in doubles and claimed the opening point. No. 16 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth took court two against Mell Reasco and Meg Kowalski, 6-1, but UGA answered with a court-three win from Ania Hertel and Anastasiia Lopata over Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman, 6-1.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Take Down No. 4 Duke To Advance
SEATTLE, Wash. - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis team defeated fourth-seeded Duke, 4-2, in the first round of the ITA National Indoor championships on Friday night in Seattle. Freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz and junior Dana Guzman set the tone in doubles on court three, shutting out Emma Jackson and...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Returns To ITA National Indoors
NORMAN - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis team will head back to the ITA National Indoor Championships for the second time in program history, Feb. 10-13 in Seattle, Wash., at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Sooners face No. 4 Duke at 2 p.m. CT in the first round. Should...
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Falls 21-12 to No. 15 North Dakota State
Oklahoma fell 21-12 to No. 15 North Dakota State on Friday night. The Sooners (8-7, 1-5 Big 12) won three of the final five bouts but the Jackrabbits (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) secured the dual victory after a loss in the 133-pound bout. Claiming the advantage early in the 174-pound...
oklahoma Sooner
Williams Breaks School Record in Chicago
NORMAN, Okla – The University of Oklahoma track and field team concluded its first day of competition at the Windy City Invitational in Chicago, Ill., and the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. At Clemson, OU competed in the men's 400-meter dash with Zarik Brown crossing the finish line...
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 Oklahoma Set for Top-25 Showdown at Metroplex Challenge
NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is headed south of the Red River for its second podium meet of the season when it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, for the annual Metroplex Challenge on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the Fort Worth Convention Center. The top-25 quad meet will also feature a pair of SEC opponents in No. 11 Alabama and No. 16 Arkansas, and No. 24 Stanford from the Pac-12. "We are always excited to compete in Fort Worth in front of a big crowd and the opportunity to be on podium is just another plus," OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. "It's obvious that (No. 16) Arkansas, (No. 11) Alabama and (No. 24) Stanford have all been having breakout seasons. Alabama coming off the Auburn win and Arkansas bringing Florida to the wire last week. Stanford looked polished and strong out of the gate in Las Vegas. This competition should be one of the greatest Metroplex Challenges yet."
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Set for Two Top-20 Duals in the Dakotas
The Oklahoma Sooners head to the Dakotas for a pair of top-20 matchups vs. No. 15 North Dakota State and No. 16 South Dakota State this weekend. The NDSU dual will begin at 7 p.m. CT Friday, as the showdown with the Jackrabbits starts at 1 p.m. CT Sunday. Friday night's matchup will be streamed on NDSU All-Access, and Sunday's dual vs. South Dakota State will be available on Flo.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Split Competition in Illinois and South Carolina
NORMAN, Okla. - The University of Oklahoma track and field team travels to Chicago, Ill., for the Wisconsin Windy City Invitational, Feb 10-11. In addition, a limited squad heads to Clemson S.C., for the Tiger Paw Invitational, Feb. 10-11. In Chicago, the meet is slated to begin with field events at 2 p.m. CT on Friday with running events starting at 3:35 p.m. CT. On Saturday, all events will start at 12:40 p.m. CT. Live stream will be available on Saturday and live results can be found here.
