Marion, TX

seguintoday.com

Man dies after vehicle dives into the Guadalupe River

(Seguin) – The body of an East Texas man was recovered from his vehicle after it drove off the Interstate 10 bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning. The body of Joshua Hernandez, 29, of Overton was discovered at around noon after his red Nissan Rogue vehicle was pulled out of the water.
SEGUIN, TX
Space invasion at the Seguin Coliseum

Businesses come together for 2023: A Space Odyssey. Reports came into AM1580 of UFO sightings at the Seguin Coliseum last night. Our team went to investigate and found the Seguin Showcase to be underway, with its theme – 2023: A Space Odyssey – being enjoyed by event goers. The event brought together area businesses to connect with the community and each other. Seguin Chamber of Commerce Membership Coordinator Maria Castilleja helped organize the event, which was held Thursday night.
SEGUIN, TX

