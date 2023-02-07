Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Group of drivers 'dooring' East Bay bicyclists, 2 hospitalized with serious injuries
OAKLAND, Calif. - A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley; attacks that left two seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party. Members and victims alleged the driver would speed alongside bicyclists...
New video shows moment San Francisco Sunset District house exploded
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco Sunset District home exploded Thursday morning and the catastrophic event was caught on surveillance video obtained exclusively by KPIX.The video shows two individuals standing across the street from the house located in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, when the explosion occurred. The force of the blast knocked the two people several feet.Houses adjacent to the blast sustained severe damage and were red-tagged by city inspectors while other homes on the block suffered broken windows and doors.RELATED: Suspect arrested in deadly explosion at San Francisco homeIn response to the incident, San Francisco police arrested...
KTVU FOX 2
Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTVU FOX 2
$10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker
OAKLAND, Calif. - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a well-loved baker in Oakland. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in hopes of solving the violent case. Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery near Jack London Square, died...
KTVU FOX 2
"High on Love" fundraiser supports the Orinda Theatre, brings native actor home
This weekend actors Dana Sparks and Chris Mulkey are hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Orinda Theatre. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat sits down with Sparks, an Orinda native, to discuss the project and what the theatre means to her.
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings says he was robbed in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — R&B singer and songwriter Lyfe Jennings was robbed in Oakland over the weekend, according to a post he made on his Instagram account. Jennings, a platinum-selling artist who has collaborated with acts like Ludacris, Three 6 Mafia and Young Buck, was in town over the weekend playing a series of shows […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves causes thousands in damage to family-run Vallejo deli just to steal $50
VALLEJO, Calif. - Rocio Bedolla said intruders caused thousands of dollars of damage to her store, just to take about $50 from her family-run business. "It’s terrible, you know?" said Bedolla. This happened early Wednesday morning at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Bedolla said...
Person rescued after getting trapped inside of wall in Oakland
A person was rescued after being trapped in wall on Friday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Shopping local this Valentine's Day
What better way to say I love you, than with a box of locally-made, artisan chocolates? Yountville-based Chef Chris Kollar visits KTVU to give us the scoop on Kollar Chocolates' Valentine's Day collection.
KTVU FOX 2
Ransomware attack hits Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland was the victim of a ransomware attack that began Wednesday night, police and city officials said Friday. The city's information technology department is working with law enforcement to determine the scope and severity of the attack. A ransomware attack occurs when someone encrypts files and demands...
23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
Arrest made in October 2022 shooting
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
Evidence from house explosion linked to hazmat situation at Daly City BART
DALY CITY – A truck carrying evidence from Thursday's deadly explosion and fire at a San Francisco home was the source of a hazardous material incident Friday morning which interrupted BART service on the Peninsula.UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with deadly explosion at S.F. homeThe incident began shortly before 9 a.m. on Junipero Serra Boulevard near the Daly City BART station. According to the North County Fire Authority, crews responded to a report of hazardous materials situation in the area involving a white box van transporting cylinders possibly containing propane or butane.San Francisco police said that the van involved was...
KTVU FOX 2
Burglars cause thousands of dollars in damage to business, only to get away with $50
VALLEJO, Calif. - Rocio Bedolla said an intruder caused thousands of dollars of damage to her business, while only stealing about $50. "It’s terrible, you know?" said Bedolla. The burglary occurred early Wednesday morning at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Bedolla said she was...
SFist
Oakland Unveils 100-Person Tiny-Home Village at Troubled Wood Street Encampment
What was once northern California’s largest homeless encampment at Wood Street in Oakland now has a collection of tiny homes to house 100 people. But on the flip side, the clearing of the encampment continues. West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment has been a years-long headache for the city of...
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
