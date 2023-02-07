ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

CBS San Francisco

New video shows moment San Francisco Sunset District house exploded

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco Sunset District home exploded Thursday morning and the catastrophic event was caught on surveillance video obtained exclusively by KPIX.The video shows two individuals standing across the street from the house located in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, when the explosion occurred. The force of the blast knocked the two people several feet.Houses adjacent to the blast sustained severe damage and were red-tagged by city inspectors while other homes on the block suffered broken windows and doors.RELATED: Suspect arrested in deadly explosion at San Francisco homeIn response to the incident, San Francisco police arrested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker

OAKLAND, Calif. - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a well-loved baker in Oakland. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in hopes of solving the violent case. Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery near Jack London Square, died...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

R&B singer Lyfe Jennings says he was robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — R&B singer and songwriter Lyfe Jennings was robbed in Oakland over the weekend, according to a post he made on his Instagram account. Jennings, a platinum-selling artist who has collaborated with acts like Ludacris, Three 6 Mafia and Young Buck, was in town over the weekend playing a series of shows […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shopping local this Valentine's Day

What better way to say I love you, than with a box of locally-made, artisan chocolates? Yountville-based Chef Chris Kollar visits KTVU to give us the scoop on Kollar Chocolates' Valentine's Day collection.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Ransomware attack hits Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland was the victim of a ransomware attack that began Wednesday night, police and city officials said Friday. The city's information technology department is working with law enforcement to determine the scope and severity of the attack. A ransomware attack occurs when someone encrypts files and demands...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in October 2022 shooting

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Evidence from house explosion linked to hazmat situation at Daly City BART

DALY CITY – A truck carrying evidence from Thursday's deadly explosion and fire at a San Francisco home was the source of a hazardous material incident Friday morning which interrupted BART service on the Peninsula.UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with deadly explosion at S.F. homeThe incident began shortly before 9 a.m. on Junipero Serra Boulevard near the Daly City BART station. According to the North County Fire Authority, crews responded to a report of hazardous materials situation in the area involving a white box van transporting cylinders possibly containing propane or butane.San Francisco police said that the van involved was...
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found

Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

