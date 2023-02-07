Read full article on original website
Wilton High School Football Player Selected by Offense-Defense Scouting Company to Attend All-American Bowl!
Wilton High School varsity football player George Papakosmas, a junior, has been chosen by “Offense-Defense” football scouts to attend their All-American Bowl which will take place April 5-8, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. The scouting company explains, “Our hand-selected rosters are the product of intense pre-season scouting from...
Ridgefield residents earn Dean's List Honors at Fairfield University
Fairfield University Congratulates Fall 2022 Dean List!. The following Fairfield University students and Ridgefield residents earned Dean's List Honors for the Fall 2022 semester:. Connor J. Brown. Matthew Bucciero. Jenna M. Budicini. Lily M. Carnicelli. Annie J. Cozens. Lukas A. Dapkus. Matthew Dreskin. Chad M. Eskenazi. Hunter S. Eskenazi. Jillian...
SHU Promotes Charles A. Gillespie to Director of Pioneer Journey
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s Charles A. Gillespie, assistant professor in the department of Catholic studies, is taking on a new role as Pioneer Journey director, spearheading SHU’s efforts to define and amplify its unique educational experience. Gillespie’s goal is to promote the attributes of a SHU Pioneer...
Milford Recreation is HIRING for Summer Positions Including Lifeguards and Playground Counselors!
Are you looking for summer employment opportunities? Look no further than Milford Recreation!. Hiring Counselors for the 2023 Summer Playground Program!. The Recreation Department is looking for dedicated and responsible counselors who have experience working with children. The program will run from June 26th to August 4th, we are looking...
Invitation to Volunteer as Fairfield County Regional History Day Judge
Each year, Westport middle and high school students participate in the National History Day competition. For almost a decade, the Westport community has generously offered support to students throughout the research and writing process- thank you! Dr. Lauren K. Francese, Social Studies Coordinator, is inviting community members to help in a new capacity this year by serving as judges in the Fairfield County regional competition on Saturday, March 18th at Sacred Heart University.
Jennifer Cutrali Named 2023 New Leader in Banking by Connecticut Bankers Association
Ridgefield CT – January 19, 2023: Jennifer Cutrali, Vice President and Manager of Credit Administration at Fairfield County Bank, received the 2023 New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. This award recognizes an up-and-coming class of noteworthy bankers across the state, selected by an independent panel of judges, who have made significant contributions to their organization.
Ridgefield Chamber's Annual State-of-the-Town with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16, Tickets and Award Nominations Available Now!
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual State-of-the-Town Address with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16th, 7:30-9AM, at Lounsbury House. In addition to the First Selectman’s Address, the Chamber will also be recognizing local individuals who have gone above and beyond this past year serving their community (all of whom have been nominated and voted on by town residents).
Ridgefield Academy Summer Programs Unleash Your Inner Explorer!
Discover your inner explorer this summer at Ridgefield Academy! Whether learning a new language, exploring local trails, baking delicious treats, or honing sports skills, Ridgefield Academy Summer Programs offer a wide variety of programs designed to interest every young explorer!. Ridgefield Academy’s Explorer Programs for Grades 4-8 still have slots...
WCSU presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Allegro’ plus special ‘talkback’ with Andy Hammerstein and Ted Chapin
Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s original musical “Allegro,” an early creation from these Broadway legends that first premiered in 1947 and is not often staged. WCSU’s production runs February 24 through March 5 in the MainStage Theatre at the university’s Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury. Tickets can be purchased at wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.
Wilton League of Women Voters present Legislative Dialogue on Tuesday, February 28
Please join us as Wilton Library and the Wilton League of Women Voters present a Legislative Dialogue to give our elected state legislators an opportunity to present their priorities for the 2023 Connecticut Assembly session, and for constituents to provide them feedback and ask them questions about issues facing our town and state.
Ridgefield Chamber hires Sarah Lannon as new officer administrator
Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has hired Sarah Lannon as a new part-time Office Administrator. Lannon brings with her nearly 8 years of experience in office administration. She holds a holds a B.A. in English Education from Buffalo State College and an M.S. in Secondary English Education from Buffalo State College. Before coming to the Chamber, Ms. Lannon worked for USTA Eastern as the Adult Competition Manager.
Ridgefield resident starts Sober Sisters Club for fun alcohol-free evenings out
The Sober Sisters Club will host another night out on March 1 beginning at 6 pm at Cross Culture Kombucha in Danbury. Ridgefield resident Jasmine Gannalo took to social media to gauge interest in a night out for sober and sober curious women and was surprised by the level of enthusiasm and interest.
Services Planned for Beloved Ridgefield Bus Driver Robert Doerr, 38
Robert J. Doerr, of New Fairfield CT, passed away with his mother by his side on February 6, 2023 at Danbury Hospital. He was 38 years old. Born on June 20, 1984 in Danbury, CT son of Cheryl Esposito. Robert graduated from Luttrell High School in Tennesee in 2002 and attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Robert was honorably discharged from the US Army. Robert loved his career as a bus driver with First Student Transportation in Ridgefield, he loved all the children and they loved him back and he often took his son to work with him.
Route 36 Is Retired In Memory of RPS Bus Driver, Rob Doerr
Editor's note: A celebration of life gathering for Rob Doerr will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South Street, Danbury). To send the family condolence please visit the Tribute Wall via the funeral home website here. Route 36 Is Retired In...
Greenwich Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox and Kerry Gavin Principals
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointments of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as principal of Hamilton Avenue School and Mr. Kerry Gavin as principal of Cos Cob School, effective July 1. Both were named interim principals at their respective schools on July 29, 2022. “This is a...
Honor Women’s History Month with a FREE Diversity Film Series Screening of Erin Brockovich at the Ridgefield Playhouse on March 13
The Ridgefield Playhouse will recognize Women’s History Month this March through its Diversity Film Series. They will present a FREE screening of Erin Brockovich on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30pm. The screening is part of the Aquarion Water Company Diversity Film Series and the Cohen and Wolf P.C....
Governor Lamont allocates funds for creation of Danbury Charter School
Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito following Governor Lamont’s Office Announcing Funding for the Danbury Charter School. Today, Mayor Dean Esposito released the following statement following Governor Lamont’s office announcing funding for the Danbury Charter School. “I am thrilled that Governor Lamont allocated money for the creation of the...
Underage drinking initiative in Westchester County
On February 4, 2023, the New York State Police in Troop K conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the greater Cortlandt area. During this Underage Drinking Initiative, seventeen retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY Driver’s License. Thirteen establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative. Four establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in four arrests.
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
