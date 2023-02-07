Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
4 hurt in collision at Cass County intersection
Four people were injured, with two of them hospitalized, in a two-vehicle crash at Milton Township intersection Friday.
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
abc57.com
A Call for Answers: Police still looking for witnesses in shooting of Brandon and Shae
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- ABC57 has new information on the ongoing investigation into the shooting deaths of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger. The case went in front of a grand jury that decided not to bring charges against the shooter. So, why are the police still investigating?. Abc57's Annie Kate digs...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. The department says Adrid Lopez was reported as a runaway. Lopez was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the 3100 block of E. Jefferson Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and sweatpants.
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Arrested In 1975 Cold Case Of Death Of Laurel Jean Mitchell
NOBLE COUNTY - On Monday, the Indiana State Police arrested two men alleged to be responsible for the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975, an investigation which has spanned the course of nearly a half century. According to a news release from ISP, on Aug. 6, 1975, at approximately...
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
iusbpreface.net
A closer look at crime in South Bend
South Bend is a city with a rich history and a diverse population. It has been shaped by the forces of industry, migration and political and social change. The history of crime in South Bend reflects these broader trends, as well as the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain public safety.
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
abc57.com
Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
abc57.com
Crews responding to house fire on West Jefferson Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in at 1:31 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far. Multiple units are currently on scene.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man arrested on several charges in Marshall County
A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County on a number of charges Monday morning. Those charges include possession of methamphetamine, driving white H-T-V, identity deception, possession of false government identification, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. It was around 1 a.m. when a deputy pulled over a...
abc57.com
Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
WGNtv.com
Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage
PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
WNDU
Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who is charged with murder was in court Monday. Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley...
95.3 MNC
Ligonier woman reports being taken to unknown location against her will
A Ligonier woman has reported that an unknown person took her and her vehicle to an unknown location against her will. It happened just after 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The 38-year-old says she was reportedly assaulted, hit in the face and stomach, and groped by the unknown person. The...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in House Hit by Gunfire
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with gunshots striking a Michigan City residence several weeks ago. Ti Yon Riley, 23, of Gary is in custody. Michigan City Police said the investigation shows Riley from the front passenger seat of a car shot over the vehicle and struck a house five times. This occurred on December 1st in the 600 block of York Street on the city’s north side.
