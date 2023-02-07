ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Historic Alabama church Tabernacle Baptist receives preservation grant

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A historic Selma church that hosted the first mass meeting of the 1960s voting rights movement is receiving a $750,000 grant to help preserve the site. Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma is receiving the funding through a National Park Service grant program to preserve sites related to the struggle for equal rights […]
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: We owe Selma everything

Natural disasters have a way of living up to their identifiers. The kind of havoc they reek press against the fabric of stability and erode aspirations of growth and hope. This is true no matter where you live. But then there are places where the capacity for error or disaster...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Couple Attends State of the Union Address

A Selma couple whose home was destroyed by the January 12th tornado – will attend the State of the Union Address as the special guests of Congresswoman Terri Sewell. The Currys are a retired couple – now displaced from their home – by the destructive power of an EF-2 tornado.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
TUSKEGEE, AL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs

The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
WSFA

‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery votes to move forward in Thrive Initiative

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted to move to Phase III of the Montgomery Thrive Initiative. According to Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton, phase III consists of federal funding allocation for at least eight categories, including water, sewer, infrastructure, law enforcement, and more. Montgomery Mayor Steven...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Alabama Launchpad extends deadline for applications for Friday

There is a little more time left for those interested in applying for the next Alabama Launchpad cycle, with a deadline set for Friday, Feb. 10. Alabama Launchpad is a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama that grants funds for competing startups. Selma has hosted the program before...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Montgomery Homicide Investigation

A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery. Montgomery Police report the body of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali was found on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a subject shot. Officials report Mahankali was found with a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
69K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy