FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
Historic Alabama church Tabernacle Baptist receives preservation grant
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A historic Selma church that hosted the first mass meeting of the 1960s voting rights movement is receiving a $750,000 grant to help preserve the site. Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma is receiving the funding through a National Park Service grant program to preserve sites related to the struggle for equal rights […]
Guest opinion: We owe Selma everything
Natural disasters have a way of living up to their identifiers. The kind of havoc they reek press against the fabric of stability and erode aspirations of growth and hope. This is true no matter where you live. But then there are places where the capacity for error or disaster...
Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama
The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
WSFA
‘Blood Sunday’ march still scheduled despite severe weather devastation
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite recent devastation across Dallas County, particularly Selma, former Alabama State Sen. Hank Sanders says the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” and the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee will go on. In January, the heart of Selma was struck by an EF2 tornado, leaving significant damage...
alabamanews.net
Selma Couple Attends State of the Union Address
A Selma couple whose home was destroyed by the January 12th tornado – will attend the State of the Union Address as the special guests of Congresswoman Terri Sewell. The Currys are a retired couple – now displaced from their home – by the destructive power of an EF-2 tornado.
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
Alabama Supreme Court allows Chilton County school employee overpayment lawsuit to continue
The Alabama Supreme Court has rejected former Chilton County Superintendent Jason Griffin’s effort to overturn a lawsuit by two school employees who were ordered to pay back tens of thousands of dollars in salary overpayments. The two employees - career tech teacher Shellie Smith and Verbena High School cafeteria...
Hale County Sheriff voices concerns about new permitless concealed carry law
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — A new state gun law is causing controversy for some sheriffs in Alabama. Hale County Sheriff Michael Hamilton says many are worried about losing revenue from residents not purchasing pistol permits any longer. However, Hamilton also said many Hale County residents are still paying the $20 fee for a pistol permit […]
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was very extremely […]
Alabama man pushing broken down pickup struck, killed by motorist
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday after a he was struck while trying to push his disabled truck, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Greenville, Alabama, man. Kenneth Lamar Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck...
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
WSFA
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
WSFA
Alabama family struggles to reach loved ones in Turkey’s massive earthquake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 20,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands are injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. The quake is one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years. As teams race to rescue survivors...
WSFA
Montgomery votes to move forward in Thrive Initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted to move to Phase III of the Montgomery Thrive Initiative. According to Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton, phase III consists of federal funding allocation for at least eight categories, including water, sewer, infrastructure, law enforcement, and more. Montgomery Mayor Steven...
selmasun.com
Alabama Launchpad extends deadline for applications for Friday
There is a little more time left for those interested in applying for the next Alabama Launchpad cycle, with a deadline set for Friday, Feb. 10. Alabama Launchpad is a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama that grants funds for competing startups. Selma has hosted the program before...
WSFA
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
wvasfm.org
Montgomery Homicide Investigation
A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery. Montgomery Police report the body of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali was found on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a subject shot. Officials report Mahankali was found with a...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery Mayor cites 2000 new jobs, $1.7B in capital investments, lower crime in State of the City Address
In his annual State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed cited a long list of accomplishments over the past year, including attracting a record breaking $1.7 Billion in capital investments creating more than 2000 new jobs. From Mentoring Programs to Reducing Crime. Speaking at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex...
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
