Colorado Ranks No. 2 in Best Places for Dog Owners

Colorado residents love their dogs — so much so, in fact, that our canine affinity shocks out-of-staters. Science backs our obsession up too. Although Colorado may not have the best dog parks, studies have consistently ranked cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as "pet-friendly." So, it's not surprising...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver This Year

It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days

Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
Monster Jam In Colorado This Week. Ready For Grave Digger?

Monster Jam is back in Colorado to tear things up this weekend for three days. Grave Digger, driven by Kristen Anderson, El Toro Loco, Megaladon, and more will all be there. February in Colorado means it's Monster Truck season, so why not celebrate with one of the most famous Monster Trucks of them all? Grave Digger, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary, is bringing the noise and high-flying destruction back to the Ball Arena this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 10th, 11th, and 12th. So, who's all coming?
10 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Fort Collins

Coloradans love their canine companions and the Centennial state was recently named as being one of the best places for dog owners too. Many restaurants around the state allow dogs to join their humans during an outing. In Fort Collins alone, tons of different breweries and restaurants welcome furry friends...
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

