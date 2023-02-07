Robert J. Doerr, of New Fairfield CT, passed away with his mother by his side on February 6, 2023 at Danbury Hospital. He was 38 years old. Born on June 20, 1984 in Danbury, CT son of Cheryl Esposito. Robert graduated from Luttrell High School in Tennesee in 2002 and attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Robert was honorably discharged from the US Army. Robert loved his career as a bus driver with First Student Transportation in Ridgefield, he loved all the children and they loved him back and he often took his son to work with him.

