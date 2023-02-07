Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Jennifer Cutrali Named 2023 New Leader in Banking by Connecticut Bankers Association
Ridgefield CT – January 19, 2023: Jennifer Cutrali, Vice President and Manager of Credit Administration at Fairfield County Bank, received the 2023 New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. This award recognizes an up-and-coming class of noteworthy bankers across the state, selected by an independent panel of judges, who have made significant contributions to their organization.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
hamlethub.com
Patterson Library Fundraising Event: Choose Your Customized Wood Sign To Paint
Join the Patterson Library Friends on Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 PM for a Paint ‘n’ Sip fundraising event. Plan on a fun evening with friends and neighbors while supporting the library. Angela from AC Vinyl Designs will guide us in creating our own painted custom wood projects. The $65 fee includes your 12” x 16” customized stencil, all materials, instruction, a glass of wine, and light refreshments.
hamlethub.com
Services Planned for Beloved Ridgefield Bus Driver Robert Doerr, 38
Robert J. Doerr, of New Fairfield CT, passed away with his mother by his side on February 6, 2023 at Danbury Hospital. He was 38 years old. Born on June 20, 1984 in Danbury, CT son of Cheryl Esposito. Robert graduated from Luttrell High School in Tennesee in 2002 and attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Robert was honorably discharged from the US Army. Robert loved his career as a bus driver with First Student Transportation in Ridgefield, he loved all the children and they loved him back and he often took his son to work with him.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield residents earn Dean's List Honors at Fairfield University
Fairfield University Congratulates Fall 2022 Dean List!. The following Fairfield University students and Ridgefield residents earned Dean's List Honors for the Fall 2022 semester:. Connor J. Brown. Matthew Bucciero. Jenna M. Budicini. Lily M. Carnicelli. Annie J. Cozens. Lukas A. Dapkus. Matthew Dreskin. Chad M. Eskenazi. Hunter S. Eskenazi. Jillian...
hamlethub.com
Milford Recreation is HIRING for Summer Positions Including Lifeguards and Playground Counselors!
Are you looking for summer employment opportunities? Look no further than Milford Recreation!. Hiring Counselors for the 2023 Summer Playground Program!. The Recreation Department is looking for dedicated and responsible counselors who have experience working with children. The program will run from June 26th to August 4th, we are looking...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Academy Summer Programs Unleash Your Inner Explorer!
Discover your inner explorer this summer at Ridgefield Academy! Whether learning a new language, exploring local trails, baking delicious treats, or honing sports skills, Ridgefield Academy Summer Programs offer a wide variety of programs designed to interest every young explorer!. Ridgefield Academy’s Explorer Programs for Grades 4-8 still have slots...
hamlethub.com
Underage drinking initiative in Westchester County
On February 4, 2023, the New York State Police in Troop K conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the greater Cortlandt area. During this Underage Drinking Initiative, seventeen retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY Driver’s License. Thirteen establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative. Four establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in four arrests.
hamlethub.com
Participate in Rotary's Outrageous Restaurant Raffle for a chance to win local dining gift certificates!
If you missed Sunday's Taste of Ridgefield, you can still get in on the fun while supporting the Rotary's mission (and our local restaurants)!. Enter: “Outrageous Restaurant Raffle!" Each ticket is $20 and promises the chance to wine and dine locally!. Purchase your tickets HERE and be part of...
hamlethub.com
Route 36 Is Retired In Memory of RPS Bus Driver, Rob Doerr
Editor's note: A celebration of life gathering for Rob Doerr will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South Street, Danbury). To send the family condolence please visit the Tribute Wall via the funeral home website here. Route 36 Is Retired In...
hamlethub.com
Wilton League of Women Voters present Legislative Dialogue on Tuesday, February 28
Please join us as Wilton Library and the Wilton League of Women Voters present a Legislative Dialogue to give our elected state legislators an opportunity to present their priorities for the 2023 Connecticut Assembly session, and for constituents to provide them feedback and ask them questions about issues facing our town and state.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chamber hires Sarah Lannon as new officer administrator
Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has hired Sarah Lannon as a new part-time Office Administrator. Lannon brings with her nearly 8 years of experience in office administration. She holds a holds a B.A. in English Education from Buffalo State College and an M.S. in Secondary English Education from Buffalo State College. Before coming to the Chamber, Ms. Lannon worked for USTA Eastern as the Adult Competition Manager.
hamlethub.com
Honor Women’s History Month with a FREE Diversity Film Series Screening of Erin Brockovich at the Ridgefield Playhouse on March 13
The Ridgefield Playhouse will recognize Women’s History Month this March through its Diversity Film Series. They will present a FREE screening of Erin Brockovich on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30pm. The screening is part of the Aquarion Water Company Diversity Film Series and the Cohen and Wolf P.C....
hamlethub.com
Dr. Sheri Prendergast is Veterans Park Elementary School's New Principal!
Ridgefield Public Schools announced yesterday the appointment of Dr. Sheri Prendergast as the Veterans Park Elementary School Principal. Dr. Prendergast has been the Interim VPES Principal since the start of the school year. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susie Da Silva writes, “What I think is most telling about Dr. Prendergast’s...
hamlethub.com
WCSU presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Allegro’ plus special ‘talkback’ with Andy Hammerstein and Ted Chapin
Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s original musical “Allegro,” an early creation from these Broadway legends that first premiered in 1947 and is not often staged. WCSU’s production runs February 24 through March 5 in the MainStage Theatre at the university’s Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury. Tickets can be purchased at wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox and Kerry Gavin Principals
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointments of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as principal of Hamilton Avenue School and Mr. Kerry Gavin as principal of Cos Cob School, effective July 1. Both were named interim principals at their respective schools on July 29, 2022. “This is a...
