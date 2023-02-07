People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.

