Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Also Hosting Job Fair this Saturday, February 11th
(Murfreesboro, TN) - Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive job fair will include teaching positions for...
wgnsradio.com
Sherrill Stratford Named New Director of Recruitment and Community Engagement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) has appointed Sherrill Stratford as its Director of Volunteer, Recruitment, and Community Engagement. Stratford will lead the development and implementation of comprehensive volunteer mentor (Big) recruitment strategies. “We are thrilled to have Sherrill join our team of talented professionals,”...
wgnsradio.com
One Rutherford County Athlete Selected as TSSAA Mr. & Miss Basketball Award Finalists
A local high school basketball player is among the finalists this year for the TSSAA Mr. & Miss Basketball Awards. Middle Tennessee Christian School senior Jailyn Banks is one of three finalists for Miss Basketball for Division II-A. The 5' 9" guard averages more than 20-points per game, with field goal shooting at 46%, 33% from three point range.
wgnsradio.com
MTE’s Chris Jones Receives Rutherford County Chamber’s Business Person the Year Award
MURFREESBORO – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year. Jones was recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration held Tuesday, Feb.7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Career Fair is This Saturday at Stewarts Creek High School from 11AM to 1PM
(Rutherford County, TN Schools) More job opportunities await area residents who would like to be a part of the Rutherford County School system…. That was Dr. Andrea Anthony, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Student Services. Multiple positions need to be filled and there’s also the availability of sign-on bonuses…...
wgnsradio.com
Detective Sgt. graduates after 31 years
People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize These Men?
(La VERGNE, TN) La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on Tuesday, February 2, 2023. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Fire-Rescue GROWING!
(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Fire-Rescue is adding another class of firefighters to protect the community. In addition to the training here in Murfreesboro, hands-on classes have been completed by many of the new firefighters at the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy on Unionville-Deason Road, just off highway 231-S. The...
wgnsradio.com
"Paws For A Cause: This Saturday
(MURFREESBORO) PAWS FOR A CAUSE is Rutherford County's Pet Adoption Animal Services' (PAWS) way of saying THANK YOU for your support. It's this coming Saturday (2/11/2023) from 8:00-10:00AM. PAWS is located at 285 John R. Rice Blvd., next to the Lane Agri-Park. The local animal shelter invites individuals, local rescue...
wgnsradio.com
Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder from 2019 Case in Murfreesboro Scheduled for Circuit Court in March
MURFREESBORO - A Georgia man accused of the second degree murder in 2019 of Marquis Turner on Halls Hill Pike is scheduled to be back in court next month. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott told WGNS News that Turner didn’t know the man who shot him:. District Attorney General...
wgnsradio.com
Mayor Pleased With Some Developments...NOT With Others!
(MURFREESBORO) Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS' Action Line broadcast and talked about the three major downtown developments. Each would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, along with office space, retail on the first floor and parking. He sighed and commented on the development where First Methodist Church...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Undergoing Mental Evaluation
SMYRNA - Court proceedings against the suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing an employee of the Twice Daily in Smyrna are awaiting a mental evaluation. District Attorney General Jennings Jones says 31-year old Keanthony Williams is accused of shooting to death Nicholas Patterson during an attempted robbery at the Sam Ridley Parkway convenience store:
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Serious Friday Crash on Broad Near Florence Road
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team continues to investigate a two vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, February 10th. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales on...
wgnsradio.com
One Person and Three Pets Die in a Thursday Night Fire in Rutherford County
Rutherford County, TN - One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night at the 3700-block of Snell Road, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department reported. The 3700 block only has about 13-homes on it. Snell Road sits between Highway 41 and I-24 in Christiana, close to Elam Road. The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Teen: Traevon Yow
Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year old. Traevon Yow was reported as a missing runaway by a family member on February 5th around 5:00 that afternoon. Yow was wearing a black hoodie with a neon butterfly on the front, blue jeans with holes...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Christiana Man Charged with Murder Has Case Bound Over to Grand Jury
A Christiana man charged with the murder of his neighbor has his case bound over to the Rutherford County Grand Jury. 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Panther Creek Road is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, 58-year-old Clarence Rowden III. Rutherford County District Attorney General Jennings Jones says witnesses...
Comments / 0