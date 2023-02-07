ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro City Schools Also Hosting Job Fair this Saturday, February 11th

(Murfreesboro, TN) - Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive job fair will include teaching positions for...
Sherrill Stratford Named New Director of Recruitment and Community Engagement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) has appointed Sherrill Stratford as its Director of Volunteer, Recruitment, and Community Engagement. Stratford will lead the development and implementation of comprehensive volunteer mentor (Big) recruitment strategies. “We are thrilled to have Sherrill join our team of talented professionals,”...
NASHVILLE, TN
Detective Sgt. graduates after 31 years

People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.
Do You Recognize These Men?

(La VERGNE, TN) La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on Tuesday, February 2, 2023. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford County Fire-Rescue GROWING!

(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Fire-Rescue is adding another class of firefighters to protect the community. In addition to the training here in Murfreesboro, hands-on classes have been completed by many of the new firefighters at the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy on Unionville-Deason Road, just off highway 231-S. The...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
"Paws For A Cause: This Saturday

(MURFREESBORO) PAWS FOR A CAUSE is Rutherford County's Pet Adoption Animal Services' (PAWS) way of saying THANK YOU for your support. It's this coming Saturday (2/11/2023) from 8:00-10:00AM. PAWS is located at 285 John R. Rice Blvd., next to the Lane Agri-Park. The local animal shelter invites individuals, local rescue...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Mayor Pleased With Some Developments...NOT With Others!

(MURFREESBORO) Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS' Action Line broadcast and talked about the three major downtown developments. Each would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, along with office space, retail on the first floor and parking. He sighed and commented on the development where First Methodist Church...
MURFREESBORO, TN
UPDATE: Serious Friday Crash on Broad Near Florence Road

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team continues to investigate a two vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, February 10th. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
One Person and Three Pets Die in a Thursday Night Fire in Rutherford County

Rutherford County, TN - One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night at the 3700-block of Snell Road, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department reported. The 3700 block only has about 13-homes on it. Snell Road sits between Highway 41 and I-24 in Christiana, close to Elam Road. The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Missing Teen: Traevon Yow

Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year old. Traevon Yow was reported as a missing runaway by a family member on February 5th around 5:00 that afternoon. Yow was wearing a black hoodie with a neon butterfly on the front, blue jeans with holes...
UPDATE: Christiana Man Charged with Murder Has Case Bound Over to Grand Jury

A Christiana man charged with the murder of his neighbor has his case bound over to the Rutherford County Grand Jury. 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Panther Creek Road is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, 58-year-old Clarence Rowden III. Rutherford County District Attorney General Jennings Jones says witnesses...
CHRISTIANA, TN

