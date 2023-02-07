A Texas mother whom authorities say abandoned her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, who were left home alone for more than a month, may be in Alabama. Raven Yates is wanted in Texas on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return after she allegedly left her children to fend for themselves “without access to food or medical supplies” from Sept. 28 to Nov. 14, according to Roman Forest, Texas, police.

