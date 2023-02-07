ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?

Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Troy basketball stuns South Alabama with late comeback, 61-57

Troy scored the final seven points of the game to stun South Alabama 61-57 on Thursday night at Trojan Arena. The Jaguars (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference) did not score in the final 2 ½ minutes as the Trojans (15-11, 7-6) rallied from a 9-point deficit in the second half. Nelson Phillips stole the ball away from South Alabama on back-to-back possessions, converting the latter into two points and a 58-57 Troy lead with 45 seconds to play.
TROY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne and Fairhope go head-to-head in 7A area 2 Championship

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It is a big week for high school basketball teams on the Alabama Gulf Coast. The Fairhope Pirates went head to head with the Daphne trojans at home for the 7A area 2 championship title. Daphne just defeated the Foley Lions Monday night in the semi-finals....
FAIRHOPE, AL
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
ORLANDO, FL
AL.com

How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer

Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
PELHAM, AL
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Alabama With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Do you love Italian food? What about burgers? If you answered “yes” to both, you’re in luck because we’ve found a restaurant here in Alabama that surprisingly sells both. This restaurant is Roma Cafe. To learn all about this Italian restaurant in Alabama that sells delicious burgers, take a look below.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Texas mom who allegedly abandoned children, ages 3 and 12, believed to be in Alabama, authorities say

A Texas mother whom authorities say abandoned her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, who were left home alone for more than a month, may be in Alabama. Raven Yates is wanted in Texas on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return after she allegedly left her children to fend for themselves “without access to food or medical supplies” from Sept. 28 to Nov. 14, according to Roman Forest, Texas, police.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?

Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Student fights put Escambia High on lockdown

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the school was put on lockdown due to a fight between students around 10:20 a.m. She said the sheriff’s office school resource officers are handling the situation. By 11 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne

Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

