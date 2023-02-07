Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?
Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer
Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
Spain Park’s Mike Chase taking over Orange Beach girls basketball program
Mike Chase was looking for a change. The veteran girls basketball coach just finished his 25th season in the state as a head coach. Chase considered several options, including retiring or maybe taking a private school job among other possibilities. That’s when Orange Beach principal Michael Lee called with an...
Troy basketball stuns South Alabama with late comeback, 61-57
Troy scored the final seven points of the game to stun South Alabama 61-57 on Thursday night at Trojan Arena. The Jaguars (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference) did not score in the final 2 ½ minutes as the Trojans (15-11, 7-6) rallied from a 9-point deficit in the second half. Nelson Phillips stole the ball away from South Alabama on back-to-back possessions, converting the latter into two points and a 58-57 Troy lead with 45 seconds to play.
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
Daphne and Fairhope go head-to-head in 7A area 2 Championship
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It is a big week for high school basketball teams on the Alabama Gulf Coast. The Fairhope Pirates went head to head with the Daphne trojans at home for the 7A area 2 championship title. Daphne just defeated the Foley Lions Monday night in the semi-finals....
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer
Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
The One Italian Restaurant In Alabama With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Do you love Italian food? What about burgers? If you answered “yes” to both, you’re in luck because we’ve found a restaurant here in Alabama that surprisingly sells both. This restaurant is Roma Cafe. To learn all about this Italian restaurant in Alabama that sells delicious burgers, take a look below.
Texas mom who allegedly abandoned children, ages 3 and 12, believed to be in Alabama, authorities say
A Texas mother whom authorities say abandoned her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, who were left home alone for more than a month, may be in Alabama. Raven Yates is wanted in Texas on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return after she allegedly left her children to fend for themselves “without access to food or medical supplies” from Sept. 28 to Nov. 14, according to Roman Forest, Texas, police.
Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?
Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
For Mobile, a push is on to get a Black judge back on the bench: ‘Unconscionable we don’t have at least one’
When Cain Kennedy died in 2005, newspaper stories called him a “pioneer” as Alabama’s first Black circuit judge after Gov. Fob James appointed him to oversee domestic relations cases in Mobile County in 1979. Since then and spanning over 44 years, only two other Black judges –...
Archibald: The Alabama officials who want you ignorant and in the dark
This is an opinion column. John Cooper can cut deals that cost you – the people of Alabama – billions of dollars. Literally billions, with a “B.” As in baloney. Or balderdash. Or boondoggle. John Cooper runs a state agency, the Alabama Department of Transportation, that...
‘One of the easiest crimes:’ White supremacists mock area man arrested in Baltimore power grid plot
The Orlando-area man arrested as a co-conspirator in a plot to bring down Baltimore, MD’s electrical infrastructure is finding little love from his fellow extremists online.
Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
Student fights put Escambia High on lockdown
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the school was put on lockdown due to a fight between students around 10:20 a.m. She said the sheriff’s office school resource officers are handling the situation. By 11 […]
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
Catholic deacon being investigated by Florida Department of Children and Families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne
Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
