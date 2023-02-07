After outstanding performances in the fall semester, Garrett Phillips (left), and Luke McCraw have entered the ranks of Honors Northeast, NTCC’s Honors Program. In addition to their GPA success both Phillips and McCraw, have attained significant academic honors as well. Philips was a winner of a Cunningham Award last semester for his essay on Transcendentalism as a church that never was. McCraw is a winner of the Shambarger Leadership Scholarship. Both have avid interests outside of their academic majors. Phillips has entrepreneurial experience, and broad interests in philosophy and politics. McCraw exhibits an impressive degree of theological knowledge and cognizance of Biblical specifics.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO