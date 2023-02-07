Read full article on original website
Gilmer Mirror
Time to Celebrate 🎉
There’s a time for everything and this week it’s time to celebrate two great February events — Valentine’s Day on Tuesday and Up River Mardi Gras this weekend. In honor of Valentine’s Day, our feature tells the inspiring story of how Angela Hampton’s love of jewelry led to decades of success at Hampton House Jewelry in Sulphur Springs. Others in the region love to party this time of year — especially at Jefferson’s Up River Mardi Gras Celebration. Those who love live music performances can read about Mount Vernon Music’s concert featuring the Romanticists.
Two new Scholars in Honors Northeast
After outstanding performances in the fall semester, Garrett Phillips (left), and Luke McCraw have entered the ranks of Honors Northeast, NTCC’s Honors Program. In addition to their GPA success both Phillips and McCraw, have attained significant academic honors as well. Philips was a winner of a Cunningham Award last semester for his essay on Transcendentalism as a church that never was. McCraw is a winner of the Shambarger Leadership Scholarship. Both have avid interests outside of their academic majors. Phillips has entrepreneurial experience, and broad interests in philosophy and politics. McCraw exhibits an impressive degree of theological knowledge and cognizance of Biblical specifics.
