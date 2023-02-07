ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Buzzer beater earns Hawthorne district title

The Hawthorne Hornets boys basketball team was playing for their 12th consecutive district title on Friday night at Newberry. And while this one may have been the toughest yet, the Hornets got it done once again. Isaac Taplis’s fadeaway 10-foot jumper from the left baseline just beat the buzzer and...
HAWTHORNE, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Orange Park Mall | Shopping mall in Florida

Orange Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, an unincorporated suburban area just west of Orange Park, Florida, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and AMC Theatres as anchor stores. First opened in 1975, the Orange Park Mall is the largest mall on...
ORANGE PARK, FL
floridapolitics.com

LeAnna Cumber, Daniel Davis burn through $2M in January in Jax mayoral air war

The most negative campaign in Jacksonville history comes at considerable cost. 2023’s campaign for Jacksonville mayor is seeing some of the most sustained negative advertising in history, and that’s coming at a heavy price. The vitriolic spots are coming from the two leading Republican fundraisers, Jacksonville City Council...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville police search for hit and run driver in the Pine Forest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are searching for a hit and run driver after a crash on Feb. 6 in the Pine Forest area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Powers Avenue. The silver Mercedes SUV in the photos was being driven by a woman. While traveling west on University Boulevard, the woman crashed into the victim's car, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard

A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Duval County high school lockdown lifted after gunfire was heard nearby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lockdown at Westside High School has been lifted after sounds of gunfire were heard in the neighborhood, according to Duval County Public Schools. Hello Westside High School families, this is Duval County Public Schools. First, we want you to know that all students and staff are safe. However, the school is on a lockdown as a precaution due to reports of the sounds of gunfire in the neighborhood. We remind you that while a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus. We will follow up with you once the situation is clear. Thank you and stand by for more information.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
