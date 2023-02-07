Read full article on original website
Region XIV Basketball: Apache Ladies roll to win over Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE — The Apache Ladies broke out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back as Tyler Junior College scored a 79-52 win over the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars on Peggy & Vernon Harton Court at Curtis Carroll Field House on Saturday. The victory moved TJC to 16-8 overall...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buzzer beater earns Hawthorne district title
The Hawthorne Hornets boys basketball team was playing for their 12th consecutive district title on Friday night at Newberry. And while this one may have been the toughest yet, the Hornets got it done once again. Isaac Taplis’s fadeaway 10-foot jumper from the left baseline just beat the buzzer and...
Jacksonville could be getting new soccer stadium
Millions of Americans will be tuning into the Super Bowl Sunday but another kind of football fans here in Jacksonville are looking forward to Tuesday.
Mark Degner, Bryan Hayes: 18 years since 2 Jacksonville boys disappeared
Bryan Hayes, who was just 13 years old at the time, and Mark Degner, who was 12 years old at the time, were last seen walking out of what was then known as Paxon Middle School.
Heaviest single day snowfall in Jacksonville on this date in 1899
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — February 12th 1899, a date in history across the East Coast and specifically here in Jacksonville, worth remembering. It was the date of the single heaviest snowfall to ever fall in the City on Jacksonville and only 1 of 3 days accumulated snow was reported. The others days being in 1958 and 1989.
U.S.S The Sullivans returns home to Jacksonville
Today more than 300 sailors returned home to Naval Station Mayport as the U.S.S the Sullivans docked.
Whataburger Expanding With 12 Additional Northeast Florida Locations
The nationwide chain Whataburger is opening this summer in the Southside/Baymeadows area, with a new-and-improved, large-unit store design.
tourcounsel.com
The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
Family identifies 19-year-old victim in I-295 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 19-year-old former Raines High School football player says he died just days after celebrating his birthday. Timothy Hall Jr. was loved by many. His mother said on Facebook that he was "the family adhesive." The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report,...
Birmingham man killed in double tractor-trailer crash on I-20
A Birmingham man died Friday because of a two-vehicle crash on I-20 near the 139 mile marker, which less than one mile west of Leeds.
tourcounsel.com
Orange Park Mall | Shopping mall in Florida
Orange Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, an unincorporated suburban area just west of Orange Park, Florida, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and AMC Theatres as anchor stores. First opened in 1975, the Orange Park Mall is the largest mall on...
How long are trains allowed to block traffic in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It happens to almost all of us at some point in Jacksonville. Right when you think you've given yourself extra time and left early for a meeting, you get caught by a train at a railroad crossing. It's such a regular occurrence that there's even a...
Jacksonville teen asks JTA to light Acosta Bridge purple for P.S. I Love You Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You might be wondering Friday night why the Acosta Bridge is glowing purple. It’s for P.S. I Love You Day – a day that encourages conversations about mental health and suicide. A Duval County teenager had the idea and convinced the Jacksonville Transportation Authority...
floridapolitics.com
LeAnna Cumber, Daniel Davis burn through $2M in January in Jax mayoral air war
The most negative campaign in Jacksonville history comes at considerable cost. 2023’s campaign for Jacksonville mayor is seeing some of the most sustained negative advertising in history, and that’s coming at a heavy price. The vitriolic spots are coming from the two leading Republican fundraisers, Jacksonville City Council...
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
Jacksonville police search for hit and run driver in the Pine Forest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are searching for a hit and run driver after a crash on Feb. 6 in the Pine Forest area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Powers Avenue. The silver Mercedes SUV in the photos was being driven by a woman. While traveling west on University Boulevard, the woman crashed into the victim's car, according to police.
Upcoming springtime events at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in 2023
The 2023 season at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre offers a variety of performances from platinum recording artists to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Here is a list of upcoming shows this spring:
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard
A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.
Duval County high school lockdown lifted after gunfire was heard nearby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lockdown at Westside High School has been lifted after sounds of gunfire were heard in the neighborhood, according to Duval County Public Schools. Hello Westside High School families, this is Duval County Public Schools. First, we want you to know that all students and staff are safe. However, the school is on a lockdown as a precaution due to reports of the sounds of gunfire in the neighborhood. We remind you that while a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus. We will follow up with you once the situation is clear. Thank you and stand by for more information.
