At age 6, Christopher Burson got his first job at a Birmingham funeral home and was immediately enamored with the flowers. “The beauty, the smell, the color, and the different sizes,” he said. “I don’t have a favorite flower; I love them all. They all have their purpose. God made them for us to enjoy. They’re just another way of Him showing His creativity and His beauty.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO