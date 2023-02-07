ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham needs a Saban-like war room

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Tom Cosby. They say that Coach Saban has a “War Room” next to his office in Tuscaloosa. Much like the White House Situation Room that tracks worldwide threats to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Craig wins a car, Alabama drops a crane on Auburn

An Auburn student named Craig sent the Neville Arena crowd into a frenzy Saturday afternoon. Plucked from the crowd, he drained a full-court, 94-foot putt to win a car and the good times were flowing. A house of horrors for Alabama when packed like this, a once-in-a-decade fluke was fitting...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama Roots: 10 stars of Super Bowl victories

Ten players with Alabama football roots are eligible to get on the field during Super Bowl LVII. Will one of them become the latest player from an Alabama high school or college to star for an NFL champion?. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in Super...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Will Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith end Alabama’s Super Bowl touchdown drought?

With the San Francisco 49ers rolling toward their second straight NFL championship, the Denver Broncos finally got something going in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXIV. On first-and-goal at the San Francisco 1-yard line, Broncos quarterback John Elway handed off to Bobby Humphrey, but the 49ers stacked up the running back for no gain. On the next snap, Humphrey tried again, but San Francisco dropped him for a 2-yard loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Chris Burson turned his floral company into a community love fest

At age 6, Christopher Burson got his first job at a Birmingham funeral home and was immediately enamored with the flowers. “The beauty, the smell, the color, and the different sizes,” he said. “I don’t have a favorite flower; I love them all. They all have their purpose. God made them for us to enjoy. They’re just another way of Him showing His creativity and His beauty.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer

Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

AHSAA Wrestling Super Sectionals: 4 Gardendale brothers earn North titles

Gardendale High School turned the Class 6A North Super Sectional wrestling tournament into a family affair. All four of the Powe brothers captured individual North Super Sectional titles – Crue at 106 pounds, Demarcus at 120, Isaiah at 145 and Daishun at 152 – Saturday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex as the AHSAA North Super Sectional Wrestling Championships concluded the Class 7A, Class 6A and Class 1A/4A competition in the first session.
GARDENDALE, AL
AL.com

See results from Friday AHSAA Super Sectional wrestling tournaments

Mortimer Jordan junior Brodie Christmas continued his undefeated season, winning two matches at the AHSAA Class 1A-4A North Super Sectional wrestling tournament on Friday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The South Super Sectional tournament is in Montgomery. Christmas, now 33-0 this season, isn’t alone. Several wrestlers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 great places for grab-and-go flowers in Birmingham

Valentine’s Day is coming up fast and — let’s face it — some of us are not the best planners when this holiday rolls around. But you won’t find any guilt trips here. Flowers are a traditional gift on Feb. 14, and a wonderful way to show you care. Best of all, it’s easy to find a beautiful grab-and-go bouquet in the Birmingham area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Rock City Church Pastor Mike Jr. releases new album, ‘Impossible’

Birmingham’s Rock City Church Senior Pastor Mike McClure Jr., also known by his stage name Pastor Mike Jr., released his new gospel music album “Impossible” this week. “I just really wanted to put my heart and soul into it,” said McClure during a release party at Rock City’s 13th anniversary celebration at Legacy Arena on Feb. 5. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was among the guests.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
69K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy