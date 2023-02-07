Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
Comeback Town: Birmingham needs a Saban-like war room
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Tom Cosby. They say that Coach Saban has a “War Room” next to his office in Tuscaloosa. Much like the White House Situation Room that tracks worldwide threats to...
Craig wins a car, Alabama drops a crane on Auburn
An Auburn student named Craig sent the Neville Arena crowd into a frenzy Saturday afternoon. Plucked from the crowd, he drained a full-court, 94-foot putt to win a car and the good times were flowing. A house of horrors for Alabama when packed like this, a once-in-a-decade fluke was fitting...
Auburn fan’s sign on ESPN’s College Gameday makes apparent reference to Darius Miles
A sign being held up by an Auburn fan making an apparent reference to a capital murder charge against former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was shown Saturday on ESPN. “Bama has more players in court than on the court!,” the sign read. The network’s “College Gameday”...
Charles Barkley on why he chose Auburn over Alabama, UAB: ‘Best decision ever’
Charles Barkley wanted to play. Auburn gave him that opportunity. So, that’s where he went. It sounded that simple, as he explained his college recruitment during a recent interview. The former Auburn and NBA basketball legend appeared on the popular “All the Smoke” podcast with hosts and fellow former...
Alabama at Auburn live stream (2/11): How to watch online, TV, time
No. 3 Alabama travels to Auburn for an SEC showdown on Saturday, Feb. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Tigers have lost four of the past five. Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points in Auburn’s 83-78 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies. No....
Alabama Roots: 10 stars of Super Bowl victories
Ten players with Alabama football roots are eligible to get on the field during Super Bowl LVII. Will one of them become the latest player from an Alabama high school or college to star for an NFL champion?. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in Super...
Will Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith end Alabama’s Super Bowl touchdown drought?
With the San Francisco 49ers rolling toward their second straight NFL championship, the Denver Broncos finally got something going in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXIV. On first-and-goal at the San Francisco 1-yard line, Broncos quarterback John Elway handed off to Bobby Humphrey, but the 49ers stacked up the running back for no gain. On the next snap, Humphrey tried again, but San Francisco dropped him for a 2-yard loss.
How Chris Burson turned his floral company into a community love fest
At age 6, Christopher Burson got his first job at a Birmingham funeral home and was immediately enamored with the flowers. “The beauty, the smell, the color, and the different sizes,” he said. “I don’t have a favorite flower; I love them all. They all have their purpose. God made them for us to enjoy. They’re just another way of Him showing His creativity and His beauty.”
‘Clear mind’: Ty Brewer earns first double-double as UAB powers past MTSU
Almost a month ago, on the road, Ty Brewer came within a half-second of clinching a win for the UAB basketball team, but it was for naught as the buzzer sounded with fingertips still lightly pressed onto the ball. Four weeks of stewing and brewing -- pun very much intended...
ESPN ‘College GameDay’ at Auburn live stream (2/11): How to watch online, TV, time
ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 11 ahead of No. 3 Alabama visiting The Plains. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Rece Davis will host the one-hour pregame with analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. The Tigers (17-7, 7-4...
How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer
Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
AHSAA Wrestling Super Sectionals: 4 Gardendale brothers earn North titles
Gardendale High School turned the Class 6A North Super Sectional wrestling tournament into a family affair. All four of the Powe brothers captured individual North Super Sectional titles – Crue at 106 pounds, Demarcus at 120, Isaiah at 145 and Daishun at 152 – Saturday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex as the AHSAA North Super Sectional Wrestling Championships concluded the Class 7A, Class 6A and Class 1A/4A competition in the first session.
SEC baseball coaches’ preseason poll released: Where was Alabama picked to finish?
Alabama baseball begins its season next week as a top-25 team but predicted to finish in the bottom half of the SEC. The Tide was picked fifth in the SEC western division by coaches in the league’s preseason poll, receiving 34 voting points that were tied with Kentucky as the 10th-most in the conference.
See results from Friday AHSAA Super Sectional wrestling tournaments
Mortimer Jordan junior Brodie Christmas continued his undefeated season, winning two matches at the AHSAA Class 1A-4A North Super Sectional wrestling tournament on Friday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The South Super Sectional tournament is in Montgomery. Christmas, now 33-0 this season, isn’t alone. Several wrestlers...
5 great places for grab-and-go flowers in Birmingham
Valentine’s Day is coming up fast and — let’s face it — some of us are not the best planners when this holiday rolls around. But you won’t find any guilt trips here. Flowers are a traditional gift on Feb. 14, and a wonderful way to show you care. Best of all, it’s easy to find a beautiful grab-and-go bouquet in the Birmingham area.
Birmingham-Southern students weigh options while college maintains push for state bailout
A pair of T-shirt-clad students stood at the front desk of Birmingham-Southern College’s welcome building Tuesday. They wanted copies of their transcripts. Students at the small, private liberal arts school in Birmingham are meeting with faculty individually this month to plan their next steps. Everyone is assessing their options.
Girls area tournament roundup: Pleasant Grove downs Wenonah in battle of ranked teams
Pleasant Grove held off Wenonah 36-29 in a battle of ranked teams for the Class 5A, Area 9 title. Ashaunte Monday led the fourth-ranked Spartans (24-6) with 15 points, adding 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists against seventh-ranked Wenonah. Tamya Smith and Keyarria Stokes combined for 24 rebounds with...
Rock City Church Pastor Mike Jr. releases new album, ‘Impossible’
Birmingham’s Rock City Church Senior Pastor Mike McClure Jr., also known by his stage name Pastor Mike Jr., released his new gospel music album “Impossible” this week. “I just really wanted to put my heart and soul into it,” said McClure during a release party at Rock City’s 13th anniversary celebration at Legacy Arena on Feb. 5. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was among the guests.
Jefferson County approves $5 million toward building Uptown amphitheater in Birmingham
The Jefferson County Commission this morning approved the county’s share of funding for a planned new $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater at the site of the demolished former Carraway hospital in Birmingham. The county voted to spend $5 million toward the cost of building The Star at Uptown amphitheater just...
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
69K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0