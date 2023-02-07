A homeless man was sentenced to jail and probation for a June 2020 incident in Jefferson. According to court documents, 49-year-old Curtis Carr pled guilty to a Class D Felony for second degree theft and a serious misdemeanor for fourth degree criminal mischief. As per the plea agreement, both the Greene County Attorney’s Office and the defense attorney jointly recommended Carr to have the five year prison sentence for the felony conviction suspended and placed on probation for two years. They also recommended Carr serve 71 days in the Greene County Jail for the misdemeanor, with credit for time already served.

