Guthrie County Sheriff: One Second Can Change Your Life
(Guthrie Co) Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright is reminding everyone to drive safe. Sheriff Arganbright said they had a bad accident yesterday on Highway 141 and Highway 25 when a driver looked down at their watch and rear-ended a Fed-Ex vehicle. Sheriff Arganbright made his comments during the Guthrie County...
Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Homeless Man Sentenced to Probation for Theft of a Jefferson Business
A homeless man was sentenced to jail and probation for a June 2020 incident in Jefferson. According to court documents, 49-year-old Curtis Carr pled guilty to a Class D Felony for second degree theft and a serious misdemeanor for fourth degree criminal mischief. As per the plea agreement, both the Greene County Attorney’s Office and the defense attorney jointly recommended Carr to have the five year prison sentence for the felony conviction suspended and placed on probation for two years. They also recommended Carr serve 71 days in the Greene County Jail for the misdemeanor, with credit for time already served.
KCCI.com
Waukee police make arrest in connection to Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh robbery
WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee police have made an arrest in connection with anincident at the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on East Hickman Road. On Wednesday, a suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
theperrynews.com
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
waupacanow.com
Robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Another Suspect Arrested in Connection to an Alleged January Incident at Casino in Jefferson
Another suspect has been arrested for an alleged January incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 48-year-old Dawn Miller of Carroll was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Miller found 36-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll and asked her to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
kmaland.com
Creston man booked for criminal mischief, harassment
(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple charges Wednesday morning. The Creston Police Department says 18-year-old Nathan Lee Novotny was arrested at 1016 Crest Drive just before 10:10 a.m. Authorities say Novotny was charged with 5th degree criminal mischief, 1st degree harassment, and 3rd degree harassment. Novotny was...
KCCI.com
Intersection closed for hours Wednesday due to police activity
ADEL, Iowa — The intersection of Greene Street and Nile Kinnick Drive South in Adel is open again to drivers. It was closed for a few hours Wednesday morning due to police activity. Sheriff's deputies and Adel police were called to the area before 3 a.m. Police believe a...
KCCI.com
Police investigating possible attempted robbery at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating a possible attempted robbery at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on Wednesday. The store is located on East Hickman Road. Police say the suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
kniakrls.com
Body found in bean field near Beech
At approximately 8:42 am this morning the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle out in a bean field on a property southeast of Beech, Iowa in rural Marion County. Sheriff Sandholdt and a deputy arrived on scene and located the body of an adult...
yourfortdodge.com
Investigation underway in Webster County After Stabbing at Local Hotel
The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened last night at a hotel in Fort Dodge. According to Fort Dodge Police Department Captain Dennis Quinn, at approximately 11:30 P.M. the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call of male that had arrived at Unity Point Emergency Room with multiple stab wounds.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
DCI Assisting Greene County Sheriff’s Office with Possible Shooting
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to a press release from DCI, the Greene County Communications Center received a 911 phone call at 9:52pm on Saturday in the 1000 block of Main Street East in Grand Junction. The DCI reports a caller told dispatch they fell and hit their head against a door.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Grand Junction Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Alleged Weekend Incident
A Grand Junction man faces an attempted murder charge following an alleged weekend incident. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident happened at 9:52pm Saturday when a 911 call came from 1002 Main Street East in Grand Junction. The caller said they fell and hit their head against a door. When Grand Junction Rescue arrived on scene and assessed the victim, they advised the sheriff’s office of a possible gunshot wound. Greene County Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder
(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit Conducting Traffic Enforcement Project This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Unit will be working in the 700 block of NE 36th Street and the 1800 block of SW Irvinedale Drive this week. Ankeny PD says the operation is in response to reports of speeding in the area. Police say there have been several accidents in the city since the start of the month, and Ankeny PD is urging drivers to wear a seatbelt, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Commercial property in Dallas County sells for $31.1 million
Property in De Soto occupied by Insurance Auto Auctions was purchased by an investment group based in San Diego, Calif., Dallas County records show. The nearly 60-acre parcel at 1000 Armstrong Drive in De Soto was sold for $31.1 million, records show. Realty Income Properties 31 LLC bought the property.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating after shots fired from McDonald’s parking lot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are trying to locate a gunman who opened fire on a car from a McDonald's parking lot. Investigators say the man was parked at the McDonald's on East 14th Street near the State Capitol building when he got out of his vehicle and shot at a car driving on Des Moines Street.
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Boone man was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 57-year-old Adam Duane Wright following a traffic stop on Friday for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wright was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
