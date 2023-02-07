ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Inflation leads Huntsville to add $1 million to Hays Farm city park

Increasing costs led to increased funding for a city park to be built at the Hays Farm development in south Huntsville. The city council on Thursday approved an additional $1 million for the park, raising its commitment to $4.6 million. The Hays family is developing more than 500 acres of family-owned land along Haysland Road that will include hundreds of high-end homes as well as office and retail space.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town

An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
IDER, AL
AL.com

Cullman man killed in early morning crash

A Cullman man died in a single-vehicle crash early this morning. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened Sunday at about 3:15 a.m. on Cullman County 222 near Teem Road, about five miles west of Cullman. Shane J. Cochran, 40, was injured when...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Blasting on I-565 in Madison expected to cause traffic delays

To improve traffic flow to Town Madison, expect traffic delays on Interstate 565 in Madison next week. The city said Friday that scheduled blasting along the interstate in the vicinity of Town Madison will take place Monday and continuing through Friday. The blasting is for the construction of westbound flyover ramp on I-565 into Town Madison.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
69K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy