Increasing costs led to increased funding for a city park to be built at the Hays Farm development in south Huntsville. The city council on Thursday approved an additional $1 million for the park, raising its commitment to $4.6 million. The Hays family is developing more than 500 acres of family-owned land along Haysland Road that will include hundreds of high-end homes as well as office and retail space.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO