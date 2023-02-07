Read full article on original website
Roy S. Johnson: Saturn rocket’s Inevitable demise evokes childhood memories of parents contributing to space race
This is an opinion column. Y’all love that rocket. The looming demise of the rusted 168-foot Saturn 1B rocket that has greeted visitors along I-65 to our state for 44 years prompted numerous pleas for it to remain and suggestion on how to replace it. (This was mine.) It...
Inflation leads Huntsville to add $1 million to Hays Farm city park
Increasing costs led to increased funding for a city park to be built at the Hays Farm development in south Huntsville. The city council on Thursday approved an additional $1 million for the park, raising its commitment to $4.6 million. The Hays family is developing more than 500 acres of family-owned land along Haysland Road that will include hundreds of high-end homes as well as office and retail space.
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
Huntsville mail carrier gets 18 months in prison for stealing checks on route
A former U.S. Postal employee received an 18-month federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing mail. U.S. District Court Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Zachary Rashad Humphrey, 31, of Huntsville, to be followed by three years supervised release. Humphrey pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft...
Huntsville councilman shoplifted $491 in groceries, other items over 2½ months, warrants state
City Councilman Devyn Keith is accused of shoplifting groceries and other merchandise, valued at $491.13, from three Walmart stores in Huntsville, according to court records made public today. The warrants charging Keith with four misdemeanor counts of theft allege the following shoplifting incidents:. $129.28 worth of groceries and sundry items...
North Alabama man discovered bound, beaten by roadside, truck stolen
Ider police say a man discovered by a roadside Thursday night was beaten and zip tied and his truck stolen. According to police, the incident began just before 7 p.m. when dispatchers received a call for service on Alabama 75 just inside the town limits. Officers found a man with...
Cullman man killed in early morning crash
A Cullman man died in a single-vehicle crash early this morning. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened Sunday at about 3:15 a.m. on Cullman County 222 near Teem Road, about five miles west of Cullman. Shane J. Cochran, 40, was injured when...
Blasting on I-565 in Madison expected to cause traffic delays
To improve traffic flow to Town Madison, expect traffic delays on Interstate 565 in Madison next week. The city said Friday that scheduled blasting along the interstate in the vicinity of Town Madison will take place Monday and continuing through Friday. The blasting is for the construction of westbound flyover ramp on I-565 into Town Madison.
