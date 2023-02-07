Read full article on original website
No. 3 Alabama to ‘tune out’ hostile Auburn crowd where decibel level is ‘ridiculous’
This Alabama basketball team’s checked a high percentage of boxes this season. They’ve beaten a few No. 1 teams, pantsed powerhouse Kentucky and have a 22.3-point average margin of victory starting 11-0 in SEC play. A Saturday trip to Auburn presents another opportunity -- a box that hasn’t...
The one thing Nate Oats knows ‘for sure’ Alabama will see Saturday from Auburn
As the clock in Coleman Coliseum approached 11 p.m. CT less than a hour after Alabama’s Wednesday night blowout win over Florida, it was already time for Nate Oats to turn the page to Auburn. “They’ve got a 24-hour head start on us,” Oats said of the Tigers, which...
Now on Auburn’s staff, Josh Aldridge ‘copy and pasted’ Ron Roberts’ defense while at Liberty
Before Josh Aldridge and Ron Roberts became colleagues on Hugh Freeze’s staff at Auburn, Aldridge already had a pretty good feel for Roberts’ defensive scheme. After three years as Liberty’s defensive line coach under Freeze, Aldridge was promoted to the Flames’ defensive coordinator last season while also serving as linebackers coach. As he put together his vision for how he wanted Liberty’s defense to look under his watch, Aldridge drew inspiration from what Roberts was doing defensively at Baylor.
‘That was wild’: How Auburn climbed 2023 recruiting rankings after late-season coaching change
The on-field product wasn’t the only thing that fell apart during Bryan Harsin’s disastrous tenure at Auburn. The Tigers’ recruiting efforts were well behind those of their peers and biggest rivals. At the time of Harsin’s firing on Halloween, Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class was ranked 55th in...
Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?
J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
How to apply for a job at the new Auburn Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s newest Alabama location is nearing completion, and the Texas-based convenience store chain is looking to hire. According to WSFA, the store seeks to fill about 250 positions for its newest Alabama location off Interstate 85 at exit 50. The store is aiming for an opening in April. It’s...
‘Ku Klux Karen’: Auburn Black Student Union reportedly shared list of white racial slurs in group chat
A list of 250 racial slurs for white people was reportedly disseminated in a group chat for members and associates of Auburn’s Black Student Union as they purportedly shared their favorite phrases. A whistleblower from the BSU sent the list to Turning Point USA, a conservative advocacy group on...
Man convicted in Alabama in infant daughter’s death allegedly claimed to be CIA agent in Georgia
Columbus, Georgia authorities once again have arrested a man who has a history of impersonating federal law enforcement agents. Robert Allen Earhart Jr. was arrested at the federal courthouse in downtown Columbus around 2 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly called the U.S. attorney’s office claiming to be a CIA agent and requesting a meeting. The FBI set up the meeting, and agents swarmed Earhart when he came to the courthouse, authorities said.
Tuskegee forum to address medical trials and mistrust
Descendants of the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and the great granddaughter a Black woman from Maryland, Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were used for science without her knowledge, are speaking at a conference at Tuskegee University this week on health research and reestablishing trust within the African American community.
