theblock.co
Coinbase drops 8% as CEO Armstrong calls out SEC; Silvergate sinks 5%
Coinbase fell 8% by 11:15 a.m. EST, trading below $64. Needham’s John Todaro attributed the drop to risk over lost staking revenue. Silvergate sank 5%. MicroStrategy and Block were also in the red. Crypto-related stocks sold off at the open, with Coinbase and Silvergate leading the drop. Coinbase shares...
theblock.co
Bitcoin drops, crypto stocks down across the board as Coinbase slides 14%
Bitcoin was trading around $21,800, down almost 5% over the past day. Coinbase shares fell over 14% to below $60 at the close in response to speculation that the U.S may restrict crypto staking. Cryptocurrency prices dropped across the board as the market adjusts to speculation that the U.S. may...
theblock.co
Kraken settles SEC charges over its staking program
Kraken agreed to settle the charges and will pay $30 million. This comes after reports that Kraken was being probed by the agency. Kraken agreed to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to register the offer and sale of its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program” and will pay a $30 million fine.
theblock.co
Kraken move should put crypto industry 'on notice,' Gensler says
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said the agency’s action against crypto exchange Kraken yesterday should put people “on notice,” he said Friday morning on CNBC. “Those other platforms should take note of this and seek to come into compliance,” Gensler said. Securities and Exchange...
theblock.co
Coinbase's Armstrong says staking restrictions would be 'terrible path for the U.S.'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said restricting crypto staking could lead the U.S. down a “terrible path.”. He was responding to what he said were rumors that the SEC wanted to ” get rid of crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers.”. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong used a...
theblock.co
Bitcoin steady around $23,000 as ether moves higher; equites in the red
Bitcoin was trading around $22,900, down about 0.2%. The Sandbox soared over the past day following partnership talks with Saudi Arabia. Equities opened in the red, with MicroStrategy shedding about 2.6%. Bitcoin was hovering around $23,000 as ether gained. The Sandbox token jumped on news of metaverse partnership talks with...
theblock.co
Value locked in Rocketpool doubles in two months, rises to $1 billion
The value locked in Rocketpool has doubled to $1 billion in the last two months. The majority of this TVL, some $641 million, is in ether, with the rest in the project’s native token RPL. The value locked in Ethereum liquid staking protocol Rocketpool reached $1 billion, as it...
theblock.co
Sam Altman’s Worldcoin targets sovereign funds for latest raise as OpenAI booms
Worldcoin, the eyeball-scanning crypto project slated to launch in the new few months, is seeking a lead investor for a fresh round of financing. It’s raising up to $120 million at a valuation of $3 billion, according to one person with knowledge of the matter. Worldcoin, the eyeball-scanning crypto...
theblock.co
A Guide To Accounting for Tokenization
As non-crypto native companies develop their Web3 strategies, an increased focus has been placed on the utility of NFTs. Over the past month, we’ve looked at how various companies are tokenizing RWA. For non-financial companies, taking cues from creators may steer how they leverage what could be their largest asset, intellectual property. There is no doubt that tokenization allows companies to creatively extract value from their assets. As digital assets grow in popularity, so, too, do accounting and financial reporting needs around those assets.
theblock.co
CleanSpark kicks off bitcoin miner earnings with revenue expected to rise 13%: Preview
Revenue and net income for CleanSpark’s quarter ending in December 2022 are estimated to improve over the previous period, but be below last year’s numbers. The miner will post results Thursday after market close. CleanSpark is expected to post a nearly 13% bump in revenue from the previous...
theblock.co
Bankrupt crypto giant FTX racks up millions in legal and consulting bills
FTX racked up millions in legal and consulting bills in the first months of its bankruptcy case, court filings show. Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell billed FTX for $9.5 million just for the period from Nov. 11 to Nov. 30. Going broke isn't cheap. Troubled crypto exchange FTX and its...
theblock.co
SAND token jumps over 20% following metaverse discussions with Saudi Arabia
The Sandbox token was trading at $0.89, up 22% over the past day. Saudi Arabia agreed to collaborate with The Sandbox on metaverse projects, it was revealed on Tuesday. The Sandbox token price continues to soar after the metaverse game platform revealed discussions of a partnership with Saudi Arabia. SAND...
theblock.co
Bitkraft, Fabric Ventures lead $6.5 million round into web3 loyalty platform
Venture capital firms Bitkraft and Fabric Ventures led a $6.5 million round into web3 customer loyalty program Cub3. CMT Digital, Red Beard Ventures and Geometry Labs among others also participated in the Series A round, which closed in the final quarter of last year. The platform enables brands to create...
theblock.co
Argo Blockchain mined 14% more bitcoin in January than December
Argo Blockchain produced 168 BTC in January and made $3.42 million. That’s 14% more bitcoin than it mined in December. Argo Blockchain's bitcoin mining production increased 14% in January, producing 168 BTC, compared to 147 BTC in December 2022. "The increase in BTC mined was primarily due to fewer...
theblock.co
BAYC freezes Dookey Dash leaderboard with nearly $73 million in trading volume
Bored Ape Yacht Club has frozen the leaderboard for its blockchain-enabled video game, Dookey Dash. After three weeks of play, BAYC Sewer Pass NFT trading volumes closed in on $73 million. Bored Apes said it would validate the leaderboard and then share the results. Blue-chip NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht...
theblock.co
VRRB Labs raises pre-seed round at $20 million valuation as it builds its own Layer 1
VRRB (pronounced "verb") Labs, a Miami-based crypto startup that is developing a Layer 1 blockchain network, raised $1.4 million in a pre-seed funding round. Investors in the round included Jump Crypto, Big Brain Holdings and Taureon. It was an equity plus token warrant round, giving VRRB Labs a valuation of $20 million, Andrew Smith, founder of VRRB Labs, told The Block in an interview.
theblock.co
Starbucks, Warner Music among billion-dollar brands turning to Polygon to tap web3
Episode 7 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Polygon Labs President Ryan Wyatt. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher,. or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email...
theblock.co
LocalBitcoins shuts down after a decade in operation
Peer-to-peer bitcoin trading service LocalBitcoins is shutting down. The platform cited market conditions as the main reason. Peer-to-peer bitcoin trading service LocalBitcoins is closing down after a decade in operation. "Regardless of our efforts to overcome challenges during the ongoing very cold crypto-winter, we have regretfully concluded that LocalBitcoins can...
