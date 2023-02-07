ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubert Davis Preaching Consistency During Tense Week for UNC Basketball

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Based on conversations with the North Carolina players on Tuesday night, Thursday's practice marked a critical moment in the 2022-23 season. On a three-game losing streak and firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Tar Heels are at a point in the season where they have to start stringing together wins. UNC senior big man Armando Bacot, the first player to talk to the media after Carolina's 92-85 loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday, pointed to Thursday's practice as an all-in or all-out moment.
How to Watch: No. 22 NC State vs. Boston College

After having its four-game win streak snapped earlier this week with a 63-50 loss at Virginia, NC State (19-6, 9-5 ACC) returns to action Saturday at Boston College (12-13, 6-8 ACC). The Eagles are coming off an impressive 82-76 road win over Virginia Tech. State, which was held 30 points...
No. 6 NC State pummels Pitt to move into tie atop ACC standings

RALEIGH, N.C. -- On a night where Reynolds Coliseum was packed to the brim and the Wolfpack needed a win to keep track for the top spot in the ACC, No. 6 NC State cruised to a win over No. 17 Pittsburgh by a final of 23-9. The Pack won seven bouts on the night to hand the Panthers their first loss in ACC competition.
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
