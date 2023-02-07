Read full article on original website
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of Clemson’s Visit to UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters Friday afternoon as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels’ ACC basketball game Saturday afternoon against ACC co-leader Clemson (2 p.m., ESPN2). UNC (15-9 overall, 7-6 ACC) is coming off its 92-85 loss...
Hubert Davis Preaching Consistency During Tense Week for UNC Basketball
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Based on conversations with the North Carolina players on Tuesday night, Thursday's practice marked a critical moment in the 2022-23 season. On a three-game losing streak and firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Tar Heels are at a point in the season where they have to start stringing together wins. UNC senior big man Armando Bacot, the first player to talk to the media after Carolina's 92-85 loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday, pointed to Thursday's practice as an all-in or all-out moment.
How to Watch: No. 22 NC State vs. Boston College
After having its four-game win streak snapped earlier this week with a 63-50 loss at Virginia, NC State (19-6, 9-5 ACC) returns to action Saturday at Boston College (12-13, 6-8 ACC). The Eagles are coming off an impressive 82-76 road win over Virginia Tech. State, which was held 30 points...
Wake Forest Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Preview
The win Tuesday night over North Carolina put the Deacs back in at least distant consideration in terms of NCAA Bubble talk (currently the seventh team out according to.
No. 6 NC State pummels Pitt to move into tie atop ACC standings
RALEIGH, N.C. -- On a night where Reynolds Coliseum was packed to the brim and the Wolfpack needed a win to keep track for the top spot in the ACC, No. 6 NC State cruised to a win over No. 17 Pittsburgh by a final of 23-9. The Pack won seven bouts on the night to hand the Panthers their first loss in ACC competition.
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
