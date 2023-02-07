CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Based on conversations with the North Carolina players on Tuesday night, Thursday's practice marked a critical moment in the 2022-23 season. On a three-game losing streak and firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Tar Heels are at a point in the season where they have to start stringing together wins. UNC senior big man Armando Bacot, the first player to talk to the media after Carolina's 92-85 loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday, pointed to Thursday's practice as an all-in or all-out moment.

