How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
St. Cloud Fire Crews Respond to Basement Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast. Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the basement and first floor windows of the home. The fire...
Have You Tried All Of These St. Cloud Area Pizza Places? [GALLERY]
Apparently February 9th is National Pizza Party Day... who knew?! The St. Cloud area boasts dozens of pizza restaurants to satiate your craving for a hot, delicious pizza. Below is a comprehensive list of pizza restaurants in the area with addresses, phone numbers and websites for each.
Take a Sweet (Chocolate) Minnesota Road Trip for Valentine’s Day
There are some great chocolate shops around the state of Minnesota. If you are a chocolate loving person, taking a road trip and saying it's for Valentine's Day might be just the right excuse to drive around and try some yummy treats. Remember Fanny Farmer? That used to be in...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
14 Favorite Tasty Places to Get Pizza in Central Minnesota
Pizza is one of those foods that pretty much pleases anyone. You can order all the toppings or go simple with just a plain cheese pizza. The great thing is, there is a favorite for everyone and no two really are the same. For me, I love the Hawaiian pizza...
St. Cloud Fire Crew Responds to Fire Outside Home
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department says the call came in at about 1:15 a,m. at 512 13th Street South. They found a fire on the exterior of the home. The damage estimate is about...
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Pickup Fire Impacts Highway 10 Traffic in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A vehicle fire impacted traffic in southeast St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to Highway 10 South and Minnesota Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find a 2018 Chevy Silverado fully engulfed. Authorities had to close...
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
Yelp Reviews – What’s the Best Pizza in the St. Cloud Area?
Yelp. Not always the most accurate source for what's the best in anything. Yelp is a bunch of reviews that people submit. It's totally opinion, as most reviews are. But unfortunately, not every place gets reviewed. And sometimes the reviews are bad simply because of a bad experience that had nothing to do with the food.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
TESTIFY Photo Gallery Displayed At Great River Regional Library
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Regional Library will be home to a meaningful photo exhibit. TESTIFY: Americana from Slavery to Today, is an exhibit of art and artifacts from The Diane and Alan Page Collection. Selections from the family's extraordinary collection will be on display at the...
The Weekender: Sweetheart Swing Dance, Comedy Night and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Whether you're a fan of football or not there is still plenty of fun things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Take your family to see Descendants the Musical, learn to Swing Dance at Whitney Senior Center, have some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, do some Valentines Day shopping at Copper Pony or throw some axes at United States Axe. Read more in The Weekender!
Duran Duran Announced as Grand Stand Performers at the Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair is kicking off its Grandstand performance announcements with a bang. DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC is the first show confirmed for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number. This show will be happening on Thursday, August...
Colored Lights On Your Truck? Driving With Them On Could Be Illegal
I've noticed recently more and more vehicles around Central Minnesota driving with colored headlights. If you don't know what I am talking about some people have installed aftermarket lights around their headlights that can either change color or are a solid non-white color. So I emailed St. Cloud's Police Chief Jeff Oxton about whether or not driving with these lights is legal.
Minnesota State Patrol Targeting Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MnDOT Reveals the 2023 Class of Snowplow Names
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The votes are in and eight snowplows in the Minnesota Department of Transportation fleet have been named. The top vote-getter with more than 15,000 votes references the Harry Potter movies with the name "Yer a Blizzard, Harry". The snowplow that serves District 3 which covers...
St. Cloud Businesses Partner to Bring First Outdoor Lighted Court
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud will soon have its first outdoor lighted basketball courts. St. Cloud Subaru and Design Electric, Inc. partnered with the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation to provide funding to install lights at the Haws Park basketball courts across from the Community Outpost, or COP House.
