Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Hinds County inmate who escaped on Christmas Day found dead in Texas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in December has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped on December 25 along with a second detainee, Tyler Payne. The cause of McElroy’s death is...
WTOK-TV
New surveillance cameras installed on UMMC’s campus to help improve safety, security
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is installing new security cameras on its campus. At first glance, they may appear to be solar panels, but in reality, they’re security cameras helping police enhance safety and security on campus. ”It’s Mississippi’s hospital so you get a...
WTOK-TV
Cities, counties could face million-dollar fines for dumping sewage into Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that passed the House on Thursday could mean seven-figure fines for cities and counties dumping wastewater into the Pearl River. Representatives voted 79-35 in favor of H.B. 1094, which would mandate the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to fine local governments up to $1 million each time they release untreated wastewater into the Pearl.
WTOK-TV
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
WTOK-TV
Lottery winners set records in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi. A Hinds County player claimed the...
WTOK-TV
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of kindness. Students are selling bracelets for $1.00 in memory of Mia Le, who was in second grade. She died in a fire at her home Jan. 18, 2023. Students are...
WTOK-TV
Black Caucus to state: Take over Jackson water, expect litigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state senator doubled down on his previous comments that Mississippi would face lawsuits if a bill taking over Jackson’s water system is pushed through. On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus gathered in the Capitol lobby to speak out against two pieces of legislation...
WTOK-TV
Newton County and Quitman Basketball Teams on to District Championship
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is going to be a showdown of local teams in the 4A Region 5 District Tournament Championship on Friday night. The Newton County Girls beat Northeast Jones 53-48 and the boys beat Mendenhall 79-43 for their shots at the #1 seed. The Quitman Girls won...
WTOK-TV
Dr. Umar Johnson leads protest in Jackson following controversial bills passed at the State Capitol this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, state lawmakers passed two pieces of legislation that aren’t sitting well with some Jackson residents and business owners. House Bill 1020 and Senate Bill 2889. The passing of the bills sparked a protest Friday afternoon in front of the State Capitol. More than...
WTOK-TV
Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Executives at Milwaukee Tools plan to close their Clinton manufacturing plant by the end of September. The plant currently employs 150 people, according to a company spokesperson. The factory, which manufactures cordless power tools, began production in late 2021, said Public Relations Manager Heather McGee. “We’ve...
WTOK-TV
Jackson State baseball trio earn preseason All-SWAC honors
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson State baseball infielders and one outfielder received All-Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason team bids Friday afternoon. Second basemen and JSU’s star player Ty Hill received a first-team spot for the second time entering his third year as a Tiger. He was a second-team All-SWAC nominee in the 2022 season.
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale locks in the three seed; Choctaw Central early deficit bites in district title game
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central high school was hosting the 4-4A district championship on Friday. The Northeast and West Lauderdale boys were battling in the consolation game. With less than five minutes to play the Knights would be lead the Trojans by 8 points. The Trojans would try to...
Comments / 0