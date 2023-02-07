ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48

Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lr36Ao.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township

Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YlSvp8.
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs

State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville officers killed in the line of duty remembered five years later

More than 100 community members gathered on Friday with the Westerville Police Department to honor officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering who died in February of 2018. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XnFmKZ.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Proposed apartments on Parsons Avenue move forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A mixed-use project proposed on Parsons Avenue, with a couple dozen apartments and ground floor retail, is one step closer to construction. Development Commission approved the project on Feb. 9 and it will head to Columbus City Council for approval in March. The Near East Area Commission also recommended […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer charged with dereliction of duty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday. Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The mystery of the America’s first Black country club

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a mystery to some, an oasis for others. Sitting at the end of a long road in what was a once a rural community miles outside of Columbus sat a gem, a gathering place offered respite to some of the best and brightest in the Black community. Opening its doors […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home

NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects

Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
MARION, OH

