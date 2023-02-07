Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48.
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school.
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
NBC4 Columbus
Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township
Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning.
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
Columbus to develop nonpolice response unit for mental health and other emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After more than two years of research, community engagement and negotiation, Columbus is poised to try a different approach to handling some emergency calls – one that doesn’t involve law enforcement at all. A proposed amendment to Columbus’ 2023 operating budget sets aside $1.2 million to pilot a nonpolice response program […]
NBC4 Columbus
State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs
State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs.
NBC4 Columbus
Westerville officers killed in the line of duty remembered five years later
More than 100 community members gathered on Friday with the Westerville Police Department to honor officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering who died in February of 2018.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
Proposed apartments on Parsons Avenue move forward
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A mixed-use project proposed on Parsons Avenue, with a couple dozen apartments and ground floor retail, is one step closer to construction. Development Commission approved the project on Feb. 9 and it will head to Columbus City Council for approval in March. The Near East Area Commission also recommended […]
Columbus police officer charged with dereliction of duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday. Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the […]
The mystery of the America’s first Black country club
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a mystery to some, an oasis for others. Sitting at the end of a long road in what was a once a rural community miles outside of Columbus sat a gem, a gathering place offered respite to some of the best and brightest in the Black community. Opening its doors […]
NBC4 Columbus
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects
Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects.
He spent more than two decades in prison for a crime that may have never occurred. Now, the state has awarded him $1.3 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is receiving $1.3 million from the state after serving more than 20 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Ralph Blaine Smith was just 24 years old when he was wrongfully imprisoned, and despite losing out on over two decades, said he’s grateful to be back […]
Another Columbus-area Bed Bath & Beyond joins store closings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will only be one Bed Bath & Beyond left in Columbus after the company updated its closing list with 150 additional stores. The location at 3750 Easton Market, near Easton Town Center, was already set to shut down as part of a group of stores announced at the end of […]
Bexley middle school teacher resigns after racist image shown during announcements
Watch Friday’s report and earlier coverage of the incident in the video player above. BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — The teacher who supervised morning announcements at Bexley Middle School has resigned after a racist image was shown schoolwide last week. In an email to families Friday evening, Bexley City Schools Superintendent Jason Fine said the teacher […]
Former Ohio State football players found not guilty of rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County jury on Thursday found two former Ohio State University football players not guilty of kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old woman in 2020. On the fourth day of their trial, Amir Riep, 24, and Jahsen Wint, 24 were acquitted on all counts three years after being accused of sexually […]
Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
