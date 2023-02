Signs available at McKeesport locations; proceeds will benefit slain officer’s family. A McKeesport patrol car has been decorated with bunting and parked at the city’s war memorial on Lysle Boulevard in honor of Officer Sean Sluganski, 32, who died Feb. 6. A city man has been charged with fatally shooting Sluganski and seriously wounding Officer Chuck Thomas Jr., 35. (Tube City Almanac photo)

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO