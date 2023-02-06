Read full article on original website
Related
WOWO News
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
WNDU
Indiana extra emergency SNAP benefits end; food banks trying to manage growing demand
INDIANA (WNDU) - Representatives of Indiana’s branch of “Feeding America,” met with lawmakers at the State House and discussed several changes in legislation to benefit Food Banks, and those that have depended on them. This came after a huge increase in need due to the fact that...
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes
Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
nwindianabusiness.com
Governor appoints NWI residents to boards and commissions
Gov. Eric Holcomb made multiple appointments to several of Indiana's boards and commissions on Feb. 3. Matt Murphy of Valparaiso, who will represent Porter County, and Carl Baxmeyer (South Bend), who will represent St. Joseph County, were appointed to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District board. Murphy's term will end May 31, 2026 and Baxmeyer's on May 31, 2027. Jim Arnold of La Porte, who represents La Porte County, will continue to serve until May 31, 2025.
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
22 WSBT
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
fox32chicago.com
Cabinet manufacturing plant catches fire in Northwest Indiana
Firefighters are battling a 5-alarm fire at Saco Industries in Lowell. Crews responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. on Friday.
wdrb.com
IRS urges taxpayers in Indiana and several other states to delay filing taxes, here's why
NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year. Last year, 19 states -- including Indiana -- offered diverse programs that offered inflation...
hot96.com
211 Day Is Saturday
Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday February 11, 2023 “Indiana 211 Day”. Indiana will join other states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211. This is the number to call to find local resources, including housing, utility assistance, healthcare and food. The call is free and...
Indiana plans to expand the state’s earned income tax credit
The Indiana House unanimously passed legislation Monday to increase the state’s earned income tax credit for Hoosiers. The measure, House Bill 1290, increases Indiana earned income tax credit (EITC) by more than a hundred dollars in some situations. It also ties the state credit with the federal one more closely.
WNDU
Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
vincennespbs.org
Duke Energy bill reduction approved
Duke Energy customers in Indiana could see a reduction in their electricity bills in the near future. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has recently approved a 5.5% rate decrease for the months of January to March. In addition, Duke Energy has applied for another decrease of 16% for the months of April to June, which is yet to be approved.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Indiana
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Indiana's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
wbiw.com
Put your whole heart into quitting tobacco
BLOOMINGTON – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. In honor of American Heart Month, take that first step to better protecting your heart and start on your tobacco cessation journey. “Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your...
warricknews.com
How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse
Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
Comments / 0