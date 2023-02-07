ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement

Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Kliif Kingsbury Reportedly Interviewing For Notable NFL Job

After a season that ended with a significant knee injury to franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and a 4-13 record, the Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury last month. Following a brief time out of the spotlight, Kingsbury's name is being brought up again for another NFL job. According to ...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'very excited' for Brian Schottenheimer promotion

DALLAS — Count wideout CeeDee Lamb as onboard with the coaching moves that the Dallas Cowboys made in the wake of their divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver joined SiriusXM NFL Radio on radio row in Glendale, Arizona, the site of Super Bowl LVII, to talk about the recent changes the Cowboys made to the offensive coaching staff following the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays...
HOUSTON, TX
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Saquan Barkley

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked if there was a chance he would have returned to the Saints this season and unexpectedly spoke about the Washington Commanders organization. “Everyone’s waiting to see what happens in Washington,” Payton told Adam Schein. “And there was some interest from some potential ownership groups that are gonna be bidding on, currently had bid on that team, that were getting ahead of the game saying, ‘Hey, if we get awarded this team, would you?’ And so there were a lot of different things at play. That’s a place that’s had a great tradition. Like, when I came into the league, Adam, my first two years were in Philly. My next four years were New York Giants. And then my next three were the Cowboys. My whole entire NFL career prior to New Orleans was NFC East. And what happened to that program?”
WASHINGTON, DC

