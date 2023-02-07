Read full article on original website
Related
Car crash, 2 Kansas men arrested after police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a police chase and crash. Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near the area of SW Ninth Street and SW Parkview Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. The driver...
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Man dies after violent pickup crash on I-70
RILEY COUNTY—A man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. Butts, 60, Bridgeton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 just before Tallgrass Road. The pickup crossed the center median continued through the...
5 Kan. police officers cleared in fatal shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
🎙 Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after train, SUV crash
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal SUV, train crash have identified the man who died as 62-year-old Ronald R. Neilson of Scranton. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 10a.m. Thursday, a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Neilson was westbound on 189th Street just east of Kansas 31.
2nd Junction City man accused of killing in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Aggieville have arrested a second suspect. Just before 2p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 27-year-old Edward Wright of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
Student enters plea in shooting at Kansas high school
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
Police: Kan. woman used gift cards donated to Salvation Army
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft and forgery. On February 3, police began an investigation that focused on the unlawful use of a donation that was intended for the Salvation Army, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. This donation was made with gift...
Cheers for CASA scheduled this month in Junction City
CASA of the 8th Judicial District will be hosting Cheers 4 Casa from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at the George Smith Reception Hall in Junction City. There will be blind wine tastings (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and a silent auction. Make sure you've got your tickets for CASA of...
Kan. law allowing city zoning in unincorporated areas challenged
TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson recalled fervor of protests three years ago when Leavenworth County residents rebelled against being bombarded by City of Basehor zoning regulations applicable to property up to three miles outside city limits. “There were pitchforks, people holding torches and they had one of the local...
K-State's legendary John K. 'Jack' Vanier has passed away
MANHATTAN - On Friday, February 10, 2023, John K. 'Jack' Vanier passed away at the age of 94. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a chance for Jack to respond in his...
No. 9 Kansas gets 20th win, easily topping Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Even an elite scorer like Jalen Wilson needs a confidence boost sometimes. He got one on Saturday, scoring 18 points to help No. 9 Kansas roll past Oklahoma 78-55. Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced back...
Manhattan a stop on the ‘Kansas Broadband Roadshow’
TOPEKA — Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will take its “Kansas Broadband Roadshow” across the state beginning this week. Starting in Emporia on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Broadband staff will travel the state to learn directly from Kansans about internet access and its availability in their communities.
Specialist examines effect of deployment, trauma on couples
MANHATTAN — A new book from a Kansas State University trauma specialist explores the effects deployment and trauma can have on soldiers' relationships with partners and families using research from a long-term study with Kansas Army couples. "Bulletproof Vows: Stories of Couples Navigating Military Deployments and Life's Battles" is...
NWS: Plan for pleasant Super Bowl weekend weather
Forecasters are calling for a clear and pleasant Super Bowl weekend for the Junction City area. The National Weather Service in Topeka is calling for high temperatures in the low- to mid-50s Saturday through Wednesday, with overnight lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. A chance of additional rainfall returns Monday,...
Fifth annual Pancakes for Pawnee set for Feb. 21
Pancakes for Pawnee is an annual fundraiser benefiting Pawnee Mental Health. In its fifth year, this event raises money to help pay for mental health services for those who cannot afford them. The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the west side Early Edition Restaurant located at...
K-State College of Arts and Sciences announces student ambassadors
MANHATTAN — The College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University has selected 31 new student ambassadors. Student ambassadors gain valuable leadership experience and are offered scholarship opportunities based on involvement. The College of Arts and Sciences student ambassadors aim to promote pride in and develop awareness of...
🏀 MBB: K-State Rally Falls Short at Texas Tech, 71-63
LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 12/11 Kansas State had numerous chances to take the lead in the final minutes but could not quite make the right play at the right time in dropping a 71-63 decision at Texas Tech on Saturday night before a crowd of 12,973 at United Supermarkets Arena.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0