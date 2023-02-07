Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Is Ready For The Super Bowl
On Sunday, the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams enter this game with 14-3 records. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is clearly ready for the big game to begin. Earlier this Friday, Hunt posted a photo of herself wearing Chiefs gear on ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
Jalen Hurts Told Nick Sirianni to Knock It Off During the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Jalen Hurts protecting Nick Sirianni from himself.
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
Budweiser's 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Are Hosting Their Own Sold Out Super Bowl Party
The adorable sold out event will feature Budweiser's newest equine additions — Barron, Sergeant, Stinger, and Razor — all Clydesdale horses born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri Although Budweiser's new baby Clydesdale horses won't be participating in the beer brand's Super Bowl commercials this year, the four newborn foals are hosting a sold-out Super Bowl 2023 party. Called the "Football and Foals SBLVII Watch Party," the celebration marks the first time that Anheuser-Busch has hosted this bash at Warm Springs Ranch. The Boonville, Missouri ranch is...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Super Bowl 2023 food ideas: Amazing recipes to make your Super Bowl party rock
Many football fans will be focused on the Eagles and the Chiefs this Super Bowl Sunday. We, however, will be locked in on the snacks.
Look: Tom Brady's Reaction To Super Bowl Is Going Viral
Tom Brady doesn't know what to do tonight. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is watching his first Super Bowl as a retired player. Brady's Super Bowl tweet is going viral. Well played, Tom. The Super Bowl is set to kick off between the Chiefs and the Eagles on Sunday night. Kickoff is ...
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
HipHopDX.com
Rod Wave Is Searching For Another Rapper To Split $1.2M Super Bowl Skybox Tab With
Rod Wave wants to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this weekend and he’s looking for another rapper to split a pricey seven-figure luxury suite with him. The “Cold December” singer took to social media on Tuesday night (February 7) in search of someone to help foot the bill for the $1.2million skybox at State Farm Stadium to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday (February 12).
