Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Done With CGI
The most-watched movie on Netflix last week was You People. Subscribers collectively watched over 65 million hours of the romantic comedy, which stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as a couple who fall in love but then struggle to stay together because of the disapproval of their parents (played by Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The film builds to a wedding scene where Hill and London kiss — or at least it looks like they do.
Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here
Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
The DC Universe’s Superman and Batman May Not Be Who You Expect
The newly announced rebooted DC Universe seems to have a heavy emphasis on legacy. The Superman movie is titled Superman: Legacy, while the Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, is about Batman and his son, Damian Wayne. But how do you make a franchise about “legacy” that is also about younger versions of the Justice Leaguers than we have seen recently, as played by guys like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck? That feels like a contradiction.
‘Fast X’ Trailer: The End of the Saga Begins
Fast X is the first of two movies that will end the Fast & Furious franchise once and for all (Or so Universal Pictures says; you never know with extremely popular film series that continue to generate billions of dollars). If this is the beginning of the end, now we know why: In this movie the Fast family squares off with Jason Momoa’s Dante, who has a very personal reason to want revenge against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family. It turns out the big heist at the end of Fast Five cost Momoa’s character his own family — Dante is the son of the big villain in that film — and he is understandably upset about that.
How Kang Won the Multiversal War
Kang is a time-traveling warlord from the 31st century. He has incredible technology and knowledge about the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. But he is not a god. He has no super powers behind his big brain and whatever weapons he can create or steal. And this is a guy who defeated untold numbers of his variants, and who knows how many superheroes and celestial beings (not to mention Celestials) to conquer the multiverse and create the “sacred timeline” that we first learned about in Loki.
Matthew McConaughey Becomes ‘Agent Elvis’ In New Netflix Trailer
During his time in Hollywood, Elvis Presley played all sorts of guys: In his films, he starred as a convict, a soldier, a cowboy, a Hawaiian tour guide, and at least a couple of race-car drivers. So casting Elvis as an Elvis who is also a super-spy seems like something Elvis himself would probably have been into.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer: The ’90s Favorite Gets a ‘Remix’
More than 30 years after the original White Men Can’t Jump became a surprise hit in theaters and then on home video, the movie is getting a remake — or a “remix,” as the official announcement bills it. Gone are original stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson replaced by Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, respectively. Where the original movie was written and directed by sports film guru Ron Shelton (who also made Bull Durham, Cobb, and Tin Cup) the updated White Men Can’t Jump was co-written by Kenya Barris and directed by Calmatic.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Ending Explained: Breaking Down the Hit Thriller
Audiences are thrilling to M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Knock at the Cabin, based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The movie stars Dave Bautista as a man who believes he has been summoned by God to deliver an ultimatum to a family enjoying a vacation at a cabin in the Pennsylvania woods. These people must choose to kill one of their members and then actively go through with the sacrifice. Otherwise, they will live but the rest of the world will perish in a series of horrific disasters and plagues.
10 TV Spinoffs Better Than the Shows They’re Based On
One good TV show deserves another, right? Well, this seems to be the logic when it comes down to which series get greenlit each year. As is the case with movies, it’s no surprise that viewers are naturally drawn to characters and fictional worlds that they’ve been acquainted with before. While there are quite a few original shows, and TV shows derived from movies, and TV shows based on books, there are also a surprising number of TV spinoffs — series whose characters come straight from a show already on the air.
‘Spider-Man Noir’ To Get Live-Action Series
Sony appears to be on the verge of going into the Spider-Verse on television. The studio is already developing a show called Silk: Spider Society, based on the Spider-Man spinoff character. Now a new report claims they’re working on a separate show about Spider-Man Noir, the black-and-white hero who previously appeared in the animated Into the Spider-Verse film. This show would supposedly be a live-action production; both are being developed in conjunction with Amazon.
Vin Diesel Will Return for Fourth ‘Riddick’ Movie
It’s been teased, but now it’s confirmed: Vin Diesel is making another Riddick movie. This will be the fourth, if you’ve lost count, following Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick. This latest film is titled Riddick: Furya and it, like each of the previous installments will be directed by David Twohy.
There’s No Honor Among Thieves in the ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Super Bowl Trailer
When I was a kid the nerdiest thing you could do was play Dungeons & Dragons. I read comics, watched pro wrestling, and participated in my school’s glee club. But Dungeons & Dragons? That was nerdy. It seems something of an indication just how much the public perception of...
John Cleese to Star in ‘Fawlty Towers’ Revival
Yet another classic series is getting a long-awaited revival. (We have to be running out of shows to revive, right? At this point what is even left? There’s Profit and Capitol Critters, and I think that is it?) This time it is the legendary British sitcom Fawlty Towers that...
‘Fast X’s Director Rewrote Most of the Script in Four Days Before Shooting Began
By the time Justin Lin had stepped down from directing Fast X the movie had already gone through a long and complicated pre-production process. It was written, it was planned, and shooting had already begun, when Lin suddenly announced he was making the “difficult decision” to quit the movie. Production was paused while Universal searched for a replacement, which ultimately turned out to be The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier. A short while later, production resumed under Leterrier’s supervision; the completed film comes out in May. (The trailer just debuted.)
‘Fast X’ Features ‘Tremendous Casualties,’ Says Director
We are not emotionally prepared to watch the Fast family die. This psychologically devastating reality seemed possible when it was announced that Fast X would be the first of two films that would finally end the long-running action franchise. But it seems especially likely now after recent comments about the film made by its director, Louis Leterrier.
‘Constantine 2’ Still Happening Despite New DC Universe
When James Gunn unveiled the new DC Universe last week, it contained ten new projects; five movies and five shows. They included a new Superman movie, a new Batman and Robin movie, a Swamp Thing movie, the Authority, and Supergirl movies, plus TV shows for Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, Amanda Waller, Green Lantern, and the Amazons of Themyscira.
Which Avengers Will Cameo in ‘Quantumania’?
“You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”. Those are Kang’s words in one of the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That ominous line means that even though we haven’t seen it — yet — this variant of Kang has almost surely traveled through the multiverse in the past, where he’s battled and killed numerous variants of the Avengers.
