Mischa Barton: I was told to ‘sleep with’ Leonardo DiCaprio at age 19
Mischa Barton once claimed she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was just 19. In a 2005 interview, which has resurfaced following DiCaprio’s recent sightings with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, the “O.C.” star recalled how her then-publicist had urged her to bed the notorious playboy, who was 30 at the time. Barton, now 37, told Harper’s & Queen, which later rebranded as Harper’s Bazaar, that her rep said, “Go and sleep with that man” when they saw DiCaprio at a photo shoot in Malibu, Calif. What’s more, the “Sixth Sense” actress claimed she had been advised to do so “for...
Matthew McConaughey Becomes ‘Agent Elvis’ In New Netflix Trailer
During his time in Hollywood, Elvis Presley played all sorts of guys: In his films, he starred as a convict, a soldier, a cowboy, a Hawaiian tour guide, and at least a couple of race-car drivers. So casting Elvis as an Elvis who is also a super-spy seems like something Elvis himself would probably have been into.
Harrison Ford Says the Last ‘Indiana Jones’ Was ‘Not as Successful as We Wanted’
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull may have been the most anticipated movie of the 2000s. It was the first Indiana Jones movie in almost 20 years, reuniting Harrison Ford with director Steven Spielberg and producer/writer George Lucas on yet another sequel about the adventuring archaeologist. That could account for some — not all, but some — of the negativity that met the film. It just didn’t live up to expectations. While the movie did gross almost $800 million worldwide, most fans and critics felt it was not a fitting sendoff for Indiana Jones.
Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here
Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
‘Fast X’ Features ‘Tremendous Casualties,’ Says Director
We are not emotionally prepared to watch the Fast family die. This psychologically devastating reality seemed possible when it was announced that Fast X would be the first of two films that would finally end the long-running action franchise. But it seems especially likely now after recent comments about the film made by its director, Louis Leterrier.
‘Fast X’ Trailer: The End of the Saga Begins
Fast X is the first of two movies that will end the Fast & Furious franchise once and for all (Or so Universal Pictures says; you never know with extremely popular film series that continue to generate billions of dollars). If this is the beginning of the end, now we know why: In this movie the Fast family squares off with Jason Momoa’s Dante, who has a very personal reason to want revenge against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family. It turns out the big heist at the end of Fast Five cost Momoa’s character his own family — Dante is the son of the big villain in that film — and he is understandably upset about that.
‘Scream VI’ Will Be the First in 3D
Scream VI tickets are on sale now, and yours might cost a couple bucks extra. No, not because of inflation. The latest horror sequel will be released in 3D, a first for the long-running slasher series (and seemingly an indication just how massive Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office truly is).
