ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 2/12/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NASDAQ

Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)

Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
NASDAQ

Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.30MM shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI). This represents 5.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 4.00% of the company, an...
NASDAQ

Super Micro Computer Increases Position in Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Fintel reports that Super Micro Computer has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.81MM shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI). This represents 14.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.34MM shares and 14.10% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ

Torgerson Lance Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)

Fintel reports that Torgerson Lance has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 27, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)

Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ

Senvest Management Increases Position in Radware (RDWR)

Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.04MM shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR). This represents 9.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 6.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.17% and an increase in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)

Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
NASDAQ

M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
ILLINOIS STATE
NASDAQ

Maxim Group Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

On February 10, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Two Harbors Investment from Hold to Buy. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Two Harbors Investment is $17.04. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 0.60% from its latest reported closing price of $16.94.
MARYLAND STATE
NASDAQ

If You Invested $1000 in United Rentals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to...
NASDAQ

Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ

Gordon Haskett Upgrades Five Below (FIVE)

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Five Below from Accumulate to Buy. As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Below is $205.82. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.07% from its latest reported closing price of $201.64.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NASDAQ

Cvf Updates Holdings in Inari Medical (NARI)

Fintel reports that Cvf has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.59MM shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI). This represents 4.8% of the company. In the last filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported owning 5.20% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings. Analyst...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Veru (VERU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.65MM shares of Veru Inc (VERU). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 4.21MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.53% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Comments / 0

Community Policy