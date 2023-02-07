ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97X

8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know

Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa, This Big Fabuloso Recall Could Include The Bottle You Have

A bright, colorful cleaner is the latest recall from store shelves. If you use the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso, you'll need to check your bottle ASAP. A recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that Colgate-Palmolive is recalling some of them because they might be contaminated with bacteria.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store

LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
IOWA STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe

Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
URBANDALE, IA
97.3 KKRC

Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List

If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
DECORAH, IA
KAAL-TV

Close, but no cigar

We will not see impact from the main band of snow from a passing winter storm system. It moves by the area off to our southeast, impacting areas of eastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin. It is there, some 5-8″ of snow will fall and corresponding travel impacts will be felt.
WISCONSIN STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week

It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road

An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]

One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
IOWA STATE
97X

This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
KCRG.com

Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
IOWA STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog

As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
OnlyInYourState

14 Quirky Facts About Iowa That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

If you ask outsiders about Iowa, they might think that the Hawkeye State is a humdrum “flyover state” – but residents know better! Iowa has a rich history full of records, firsts, inventions, notable citizens, and unique sites. You could live in this state for decades and only scratch the surface. These fourteen quirky facts about Iowa peel back the layers of this unique state and reveal some of its most unique locations and cultural quirks. So come along for the ride, and you might just discover your next vacation destination or day trip!
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
IOWA STATE

