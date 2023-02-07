Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know
Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
Iowa, This Big Fabuloso Recall Could Include The Bottle You Have
A bright, colorful cleaner is the latest recall from store shelves. If you use the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso, you'll need to check your bottle ASAP. A recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that Colgate-Palmolive is recalling some of them because they might be contaminated with bacteria.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother's recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
KCCI.com
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
KAAL-TV
Close, but no cigar
We will not see impact from the main band of snow from a passing winter storm system. It moves by the area off to our southeast, impacting areas of eastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin. It is there, some 5-8″ of snow will fall and corresponding travel impacts will be felt.
Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week
It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
How Did Iowa’s Blackout License Plates Really Get Started?
One thing my fiance and I first noticed after we moved to Iowa was how many different license plates you'll see while driving around. We both grew up in Minnesota and you really only see 1 kind of plate up there. There just isn't a lot of plate variety in my home state.
Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]
One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog
As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About Iowa That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
If you ask outsiders about Iowa, they might think that the Hawkeye State is a humdrum “flyover state” – but residents know better! Iowa has a rich history full of records, firsts, inventions, notable citizens, and unique sites. You could live in this state for decades and only scratch the surface. These fourteen quirky facts about Iowa peel back the layers of this unique state and reveal some of its most unique locations and cultural quirks. So come along for the ride, and you might just discover your next vacation destination or day trip!
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
KCCI.com
Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
