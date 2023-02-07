Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Marconews.com
Which cities will host the Super Bowl next? Here are the two, plus projecting the next five | Opinion
When Super Bowl 57 is played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday, it will be the fourth time the game will be held in the Phoenix Metropolitan area. That’s good for fifth most Super Bowls, behind Miami (11), New Orleans (10), Los Angeles (8) and Tampa (5).
Marconews.com
Deion Sanders keeps recruiting for Colorado, even while presenting at NFL Honors
Recruiting season never seems to end for new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. Even after he announced a top 25 class of newcomers last week on national signing day, “Coach Prime” once again took advantage of his celebrity and national platform to make a pitch for the Buffaloes in Boulder.
Marconews.com
Heads or tails? Super Bowl flip coin, minted in Florida, is usually one of biggest prop bets
Prior to the start of Super Bowl 57, all eyes will be on the coin toss that will decide which team will kick off to start the game, and which will defend a particular end zone. The coin itself has been manufactured on Florida’s Space Coast at the Highland Mint...
Marconews.com
Could Super Bowl Monday ever become a national holiday? Here's what would have to happen
There's plenty of hype and anticipation for Super Bowl Sunday, which matches the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Monday after the big game can feel like a letdown – whether you had a team to pull for in the event or not. Super Bowl parties...
Popculture
Congressman Blasts NFL for Rihanna's Halftime Performance
A Texas lawmaker highly disapproves of Rihanna's Super Bowl engagement. The Fenty businesswoman's first performance in nearly four years will be Sunday at the Apple Music halftime show. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Texas explained why he wouldn't be watching. On Twitter and Truth Social, Jackson criticized the NFL for inviting the Barbadian singer to perform during Sunday's Super Bowl 57 halftime show. He argued that she should be removed from the show since the pop star previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it. "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.
Marconews.com
Super Bowl 57: Three keys to Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
PHOENIX – For the sixth time since 2000, two No. 1 seeds will square off in the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs and Eagles were the only two 14-win teams in the NFL this season.
Marconews.com
Trump definitely has an issue with Rihanna, Super Bowl LVII's halftime performer
There's a lot going on in politics these days, so you'd think a powerful ex-president who's running for his old office would have better things to do than attacking an entertainer who'll perform at halftime of Sunday's Super Bowl. But Donald Trump's a different animal. On Thursday, The Donald ripped...
Marconews.com
The story of Doug Williams, celebrated now, was hardly a fairy tale: He faced ugly racism
In February for Black History Month, USA TODAY Sports is publishing the series “28 Black Stories in 28 Days.” We examine the issues, challenges and opportunities Black athletes and sports officials continue to face after the nation’s reckoning on race following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. This is the third installment of the series.
