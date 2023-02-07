Read full article on original website
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
Hoaxer lied in claiming 2 shot inside of a Saginaw County high school, police say
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police have released additional details regarding a hoax threat made against a Saginaw Township parochial school, one of several such threats made against schools across the state. At 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a person called Saginaw County Central Dispatch claiming an active shooter...
WILX-TV
Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston County are warning residents of a phone scam. According to authorities, people have received calls from someone claiming to work with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, who then tells the victim that they missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
WILX-TV
Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to authorities, Lamar Kemp is believed to be a runaway. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Further details were not revealed. Anyone who has seen Lamar Kemp or knows...
kisswtlz.com
Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs
Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
Saginaw woman returns to prison for shooting woman in 2021
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after repeatedly shooting a woman, a Saginaw woman is heading back to prison. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Feb. 1 sentenced 33-year-old Cortney C. Washington to 22 months to 10 years in prison, preceded by a mandatory two-year term. Borrello gave Washington credit for 730 days already served in jail on the two-year stint, with 12 days’ credit on the other term.
1 dead in 6-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — A traffic pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County has claimed the life of one person. The crashes began about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the U.S. 10 overpass above Interstate 75 in Monitor Township. About six vehicles were involved, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
WILX-TV
Turkish students at Michigan State University raise funds for earthquake relief
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the death toll continues to climb in Turkey and Syria, members of the Michigan State University Turkish Student Association (TSA) are raising funds to provide relief for earthquake victims. Turkish student Ata Algan said he and his peers were in shock when they first heard...
Judge denies bond requests for men accused of killing 3-year-old Flint boy
FLINT, MI – After another adjournment delayed court proceedings for four people charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side in October 2020, attorneys for the men asked a Genesee County judge for bonds. The judge’s response? “Hell...
WNEM
Saginaw man dies after being ejected from vehicle during multi-vehicle crash on US-10
MONITOR TWP., MICH. (WNEM) – A Saginaw man is dead following a crash on US-10 Wednesday morning that involved multiple vehicles. The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. on US-10 near the I-75 overpass. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2003 Dodge Dakota, a 39-year-old Saginaw man, was...
WILX-TV
US-127/ I-496 to rebuild ramps in Ingham County Feb. 13
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $9.5 million to rebuild two ramps at the US-127/ I-496 Interchange in Ingham County. According to MDOT, this work will require closing the ramps over Homer St. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to see alternative...
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
WILX-TV
What’s being done to address Michigan’s mental health care shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major shortage of child psychiatrists is impacting Michiganders. According to a study from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, there are 49 counties in Michigan without any child psychiatrists. Clinton County only has one child psychiatrist. Eaton and Jackson counties only have two...
WILX-TV
Gupta report to be released by Michigan State University Board of Trustees
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees announced they would release an investigation report into former business school dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta. On Friday, the board agreed to release a report on the investigation into Gupta’s departure. He resigned as the Dean of Michigan State...
WILX-TV
MDHHS to provide $2.4M in planning grants to 26 Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services, covering 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to gather partners and identify locations in or near K-12 schools to add primary care, nursing, and behavioral health services for students.
WILX-TV
Lansing Eastern handles St. Johns at home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern moves to 10-6 on the year. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
