Saginaw, MI

WILX-TV

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston County are warning residents of a phone scam. According to authorities, people have received calls from someone claiming to work with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, who then tells the victim that they missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to authorities, Lamar Kemp is believed to be a runaway. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Further details were not revealed. Anyone who has seen Lamar Kemp or knows...
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs

Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman returns to prison for shooting woman in 2021

SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after repeatedly shooting a woman, a Saginaw woman is heading back to prison. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Feb. 1 sentenced 33-year-old Cortney C. Washington to 22 months to 10 years in prison, preceded by a mandatory two-year term. Borrello gave Washington credit for 730 days already served in jail on the two-year stint, with 12 days’ credit on the other term.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

US-127/ I-496 to rebuild ramps in Ingham County Feb. 13

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $9.5 million to rebuild two ramps at the US-127/ I-496 Interchange in Ingham County. According to MDOT, this work will require closing the ramps over Homer St. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to see alternative...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

What’s being done to address Michigan’s mental health care shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major shortage of child psychiatrists is impacting Michiganders. According to a study from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, there are 49 counties in Michigan without any child psychiatrists. Clinton County only has one child psychiatrist. Eaton and Jackson counties only have two...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MDHHS to provide $2.4M in planning grants to 26 Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services, covering 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to gather partners and identify locations in or near K-12 schools to add primary care, nursing, and behavioral health services for students.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Eastern handles St. Johns at home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern moves to 10-6 on the year. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI

