Read full article on original website
Related
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
MedicalXpress
Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'
Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
Medagadget.com
Antibacterial Peptide Spray Safe for Use on Wounds
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have developed an antimicrobial spray that is safe to use on wounds and in the body, including as an antimicrobial coating on implantable or in-dwelling devices, such as urinary catheters. The technology is not based on harsh chemical antiseptics or antibiotic drugs that could aggravate tissue or result in microbial drug resistance. Instead, it employs antimicrobial peptides that are naturally produced by the mammalian immune system. These peptides are effective in killing microbes, but are typically considered too unstable for use as an antiseptic. However, these researchers bonded the peptides to hydrogel particles to increase their stability, yielding an effective antimicrobial material that appears to be safe for use in the body.
MedicalXpress
The fight against antibiotic resistance is growing more urgent, but artificial intelligence can help
Since the discovery of penicillin in the late 1920s, antibiotics have "revolutionized medicine and saved millions of lives." Unfortunately, the effectiveness of antibiotics is now threatened by the increase of antibiotic-resistant bacteria globally. Antibiotic-resistant infections cause the deaths of up to 1.2 million people annually, making them one of the...
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Ars Technica
Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US
The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
I survived cervical cancer – here are the signs that told me something was wrong
A cancer survivor who experienced severe vaginal bleeding which felt like “somebody had just popped a balloon”, before she underwent gruelling treatment to remove a large vascular tumour in her cervix, wishes to give the positive message to other women that a cervical cancer diagnosis is “not a death sentence”.Joanne Painter, who lives in Northampton, was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer when she was 38 years old after noticing unusual vaginal discharge and then experiencing abnormal, heavy bleeding for several months.The mother-of-two, who is the founder and managing director of a natural green burial ground and a humanist...
A Victim of a Nuclear Attack Was Kept Alive for 83 Days Against His Wishes Even as His Skin Melted off his Bones
In a hospital in Tokyo, Japan, 35-year-old nuclear power plant technician, Hisashi Ouchi spent 83 days in total and complete agony. He was exposed to the highest radiation levels of any other human. He was so completely irradiated that he arrived at the Tokyo Hospital with no white blood cells.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
6 mouth cancer symptoms everyone should know as cases skyrocket
Cases of mouth cancer have grown by more than a third over the last decade, according to a recent report, placing renewed emphasis on the importance of knowing the symptoms and having them checked out early.According to research published by the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease in 2021, up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people dying with the illness within the year.That represents an increase in deaths of 40 per cent in the last 10 years and a 20 per cent rise in the last five.“Traditional causes...
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
scitechdaily.com
High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan
Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Warning as norovirus cases are rife as infections surge – the 6 signs you must know
CASES of norovirus have climbed once more across the UK, data from the NHS has revealed. The number of patients in hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus symptoms increased from 371 to 393 in the last week. This time last year, this figure was at 316, the data showed.
Comments / 3