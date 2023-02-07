Read full article on original website
84-Year-Old Elderly Man is 'Abruptly Fired' at Walmart in Payson, Utah After Greeting the Community for 14 Years. Why?Zack LovePayson, UT
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer TreatmentsJoel EisenbergPayson, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
ksl.com
No. 16 Gonzaga holds off BYU in another classic, but Cougars don't want moral victories
PROVO — Even with a stunning loss at Pepperdine just two days prior, BYU gave No. 16 Gonzaga everything it could handle in its final trip to the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington. Julian Strawther scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half; and Drew...
ksl.com
Strawther, Timme rally No. 16 Gonzaga to 88-81 win over BYU
SPOKANE, Wash. — Julian Strawther scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, and No. 16 Gonzaga rallied to beat BYU 88-81 on Saturday night. Drew Timme added 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-5, 10-2 West Coast Conference). After trailing 71-68 with...
890kdxu.com
Should Utah Fans Be Thrilled About These Schools Joining PAC 12?
Aren't the BIG 12 and BYU laughing at the PAC for adding SMU?. I don't say this in a snotty way but in a context way, with the exception of West Virginia, every single member of the Big 12, a year and a half ago, was rejected for membership by the PAC 12.
ksl.com
Runnin' Utes defense limits Buffaloes as Utah pulls away for 73-62 win at home
SALT LAKE CITY — Every game matters down the final stretch of the regular season, especially one in which Utah's final six games come against teams ranked in the top half of the Pac-12. Fortunately for Utah, the first game was a good way to start that final stretch.
Is Utah, BYU or Utah State bringing back more in 2023?
ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his annual examination of returning production for all 133 FBS teams. Where do the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies rate?
ksl.com
Pepperdine drops 92 on BYU to net 2nd conference win
PROVO — It took 35 days of West Coast Conference play for Pepperdine to secure its first win. Five days later, the Waves doubled it. Jevon Porter poured in 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Pepperdine netted just its second league win over the year with a 92-80 victory Thursday night over BYU at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California.
ksl.com
No. 4 Red Rocks bounce back in road win after Grace McCallum suffers serious injury
SALT LAKE CITY — The first event of the afternoon on Saturday couldn't have gone much worse for the fourth-ranked Red Rocks in the neutral site Metroplex Challenge meet in Fort Worth, Texas. Utah was forced to count a 9.725 score on vault from Jaylene Gilstrap as the team...
Could Tiger’s golf course plans affect Utah’s current water shortage?
As sports fans around the world share the announcement of legendary golfer Tiger Woods' upcoming course design at Marcella Club near Park City, there are some Utahns who fear these new plans could worsen the state's ongoing drought concerns.
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy
Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.
Daily Herald
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
kcpw.org
LDS Church stake in Great Salt Lake, basketball game outbursts and crosswalk flags
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah
Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious. Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.
Utah city ranked as the nation’s least glamorous city
When it comes to living the high-life of ritz and glamour, you'll want to avoid one Utah city in particular.
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
tourcounsel.com
Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah
Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
What Utah energy source did U.S. energy secretary call the ‘holy grail?’
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Utah on the heels of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. She highlighted the nation’s — and Utah’s — vast potential for geothermal as a source of clean energy.
kjzz.com
Educator apologizes, Jordan School District outlines changes after leaked video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — An educator with the Jordan School District has apologized after a media watchdog group released a video that they said shows staff from several Utah districts explain how they get around rules regarding teaching restricted content. "Again, I apologize and regret the confusion and hurt...
