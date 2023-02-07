ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby's Joyful Reaction to Meeting Minnie Mouse for the First Time Is So Pure

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

There's a very good chance that, if you're a parent of a baby or a young toddler and planning a trip to a Disney park , you're going to get a little backlash from the people in your life. Some people don't believe that a trip to somewhere like that, which can often be expensive, is worth it before your children will remember it. But those who have done it can tell you that it's 100% worth it, because you will remember it.

And even if your child won't have memories of the fun they had, they will experience so much joy in the moment. One mom who already knows this truth is @kayhollenbeck17 on TikTok, and she posted the most adorable video of her baby with Minnie Mouse to prove it.

Minnie and Mickey Mouse are often some of the first characters that little ones can recognize, and that means that they get really excited to see them for the first time when they go somewhere like Disneyland — this kiddo included. In this video, we can see baby Carter approaching Minnie in his dad's arms, and as soon as they get close, he gets so excited, waving his arms and grinning.

Honestly, we're not sure who's having a better time here: Minnie, because she got to play with such a cute baby (including a couple of rounds of peek-a-boo), or Carter, because he got to meet the mouse herself.

He even grabbed her nose, but fortunately, Minnie didn't mind one bit.

Knowing how much this made our day — and the days of the hundreds of thousands of people who have already watched the video on TikTok — we can only imagine how much joy having this moment on video will bring Carter's parents through the years.

