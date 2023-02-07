ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
racedayct.com

Fire Fight: Ron Silk Wins Whelen Mod Tour Opener At New Smyrna Speedway

The 2022 season left an offseason inferno burning in the mind of former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ron Silk. In the driver’s seat for the first year Haydt-Yannone Racing team in 2022, Silk had a season most drivers would beg for. He had eight top-five’s and 12 top-10’s over 16 races for a second place finish in the driver standings in 2022.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy