ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

A 14-year-old felt ‘butterflies’ during a school dance. It turned out to be a heart attack

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHk1E_0kfMIxm500

A woman who suffered a heart attack when she was 14 has shared her story in the hopes of educating others about the mental and physical impacts of heart disease .

Ceirra Zeager, 23, had just attended her first winter formal as a high school freshman when she woke up on the floor of her home after passing out.

According to Zeager, who shared her story with the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women “Real Women” campaign , when she awoke she became aware of what felt like an “elephant” on her chest.

However, Zeager told Insider that the heaviness wasn’t her first symptom that something was wrong, as her heart had been racing the night of the dance, when she’d danced with a boy for the first time. But, according to the 23-year-old, she’d assumed the feeling had been “butterflies,” and not a sign that something was wrong with her heart.

After she collapsed, Zeager’s father rushed her to the nearest hospital, where the then-14-year-old waited to see a doctor as her arms ached with an “intense burning pain”.

According to Zeager, the emergency room doctor suspected the cause of her symptoms was anxiety, but referred her to a children’s hospital just in case.

Speaking to Insider about the initial diagnosis, Zeager said she’d felt “embarrassed” about the possibility her symptoms were caused by anxiety.

“â€‹â€‹It really broke me to hear that because I felt embarrassed that my whole family was there, and I was ruining my brother’s birthday get-together,” she recalled.

After waiting hours again, Zeager was eventually told that she needed emergency surgery.

It wasn’t until after the surgery that the teenager was told she’d suffered a heart attack as a result of a blood clot that had travelled through a hole in her heart and into a coronary artery.

Zeager’s blood clot was caused by elevated lipoprotein A, which means that her red blood cells are “extra sticky,” Insider notes, while she was also born with patent foramen ovale (PFO), or a hole in her heart, which allowed the blood clot to get lodged in her coronary artery.

According to the University of Pennsylvania’s medical centre Penn Medicine , there are typically no complications from a PFO. However, in Zeager’s case, the hole combined with her high lipoprotein A levels.

The surgery to repair the hole was successful, and Zeager was able to return home with a prescription for blood thinners after several weeks in the hospital.

However, she said the heart attack changed her life forever, as it left her heart “permanently damaged”.

“My life from that moment was completely flipped upside down,” she told the AHA.

In 2021, Zeager began to experience new symptoms, including extreme fatigue and shortness of breath. An echocardiogram revealed that one of her heart valves was “leaky” after it had been damaged by her heart attack nearly a decade earlier.

Although her first cardiologist suggested they reevaluate the situation in six months, Zeager sought a second opinion from another cardiologist, who informed her the valve needed to be repaired as soon as possible.

In the lead-up to her second open-heart surgery, Zeager got married during a weeklong trip to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, which she described to the AHA as a “last hurrah”.

In February 2021, shortly after her wedding, Zeager underwent open-heart surgery to repair the valve.

However, the slow recovery proved difficult for the now-23 year old, who struggled with her self-esteem, and who found mental healing the hardest part.

“You’re swollen, you’re bruised, you don’t feel like yourself, you’re on all sorts of painkillers, and you’re just barely making it through each day,” she told Insider, adding: “In that moment, I was not positive. I was not happy.”

“I was beating myself up constantly, and I’ve never experienced anything like that,” she told the AHA. “It hit me all at once.”

Now, Zeager has made it her mission to stay healthy through regular exercise and a low-sodium diet, and to share her story with others in the hopes that she can spread awareness about heart disease.

“I had this crazy, tragic thing happen to me, and I want to use it for good and raise as much awareness as I can,” she told the American Heart Association. “I have purpose now.”

Comments / 95

LThomas
3d ago

They are slipping in really old cases of young people that had heart attacks...to try to make it seem normal that the hundreds or more having heart issues now is "normal". These deep state demons are conniving and just pure evil.

Reply(13)
49
michigan mom
3d ago

Must be heart attack and stroke “season”. It’s absolutely disgusting how they won’t take responsibility or even acknowledge what’s happening and try to help people, especially the kids.

Reply(10)
33
Red-said!
3d ago

Trying to normalize it. So it happened years ago. Years ago…..it wasn’t happening to every other person UNEXPECTEDLY!!!!!

Reply(10)
54
Related
New York Post

My palpitations were dismissed as anxiety — turns out I have a deadly disease

It was all in vein. After doctors reportedly told Jade Cooke three times that her heart palpitations were anxiety, she was shocked to learn she actually suffered from a life-threatening condition. The 35-year-old Brit said she did yoga up to five times a week — until she started having trouble breathing in early 2019. Despite clinicians apparently shrugging off her concerns and writing them off as anxiety, an X-ray revealed what was really brewing. “When I initially went to my [general practitioner] with concerns, I was fobbed off three times, with them saying it was anxiety,” she told SWNS. “My mom came with...
News 12

Be aware: The subtle signs of a heart attack

Health experts say it is also important for young people to focus on heart health. That means staying physically active, eating healthy, limiting alcohol consumption and not smoking.
TODAY.com

‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Actress, 30, beaten by stranger, diagnosed with brain tumor and run over by car at hospital

There’s a reason she’s been dubbed the “unluckiest woman in the world.” As if having her jaw fractured after being punched in the face by a homeless person during an unprovoked attack wasn’t bad enough, social media star Alli McLaren’s broken jaw soon led to her being diagnosed with a brain tumor —and then getting run over by a car on her way to radiation therapy.  “I’m that friend that lives that ‘can’t catch a break dramatic lifestyle,’ ” McLaren, 30, a Los Angeles transplant from Australia, said sarcastically in her viral TikTok testimonial.  In the clip, which garnered over 1.6 million views,...
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
TODAY.com

What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say

The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
msn.com

Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach

A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed. According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.
Lefty Graves

School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy