How To Clean a Keurig Coffee Machine

If your Keurig has become something of a workhorse for your daily coffee and tea, chances are it’s getting a little bit grimy. So, what’s the best way to clean this single-serve coffee-making appliance? We asked the Keurig team for some tips. Here’s everything you need to know on daily and weekly maintenance, in-depth quarterly cleaning (like descaling) and some product picks you should have on-hand to keep your Keurig clean and ensure your machine lasts long enough for many delicious cups of coffee.
The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals

Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution

Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
Can Castor Oil Help with Eczema?

Castor oil can help soothe and moisturize your skin. But there’s little evidence to suggest it can help prevent eczema flares. Still, it may help relieve eczema symptoms and be an ingredient in other topical treatments. Castor oil is a naturally derived oil that can add moisture and cleanse...
Spices for viral infection as home remedies

Viral pollution is perhaps of the most widely recognized clinical sickness that influence individuals overall. The best method for combatting these illnesses is to increment helplessness and renew the body. Using normal prescriptions, like preferences, is the best strategy for achieving this. Solid antiviral specialists found in flavors are famous for assisting the body with mending from ailment rapidly.
Multiple Studies Find Common Food and Makeup Additive Responsible for Colon Cancer

The culprit is the omnipresent titanium dioxide (E171), a component used to whiten a myriad of products, from food to cosmetics to everything under the sun. According to Chemical Safety Facts, for over a hundred years, pure titanium dioxide has served as the foundation for an array of products in manufacturing industries and our daily lives.
Chemicals in nail polish, shampoo raise Type 2 diabetes risk: study

Substantial exposure to phthalates — chemicals found in hundreds of products, including soaps, shampoos and nail polishes — is linked to a higher incidence of Type 2 diabetes among white women, a new study found. “Our research found phthalates may contribute to a higher incidence of diabetes in women, especially white women, over a six-year period,” Dr. Sung Kyun Park, a University of Michigan epidemiologist, said in a statement Wednesday. White women exposed to high levels of some phthalates had a 30% to 63% greater chance of developing diabetes, while Black and Asian women fared much better, according to the study published...
Prince’s Massive Former Estate in Turks and Caicos Is Now Available for Vacation Rentals

Want to vacation like Prince? It’s as easy as booking this new Turks & Caicos offering. Fans of the late Purple Rain singer can now stay at his former private villa, the glamorous Emara Estate, found within the tropical archipelago. Sitting on eight acres of land in Providenciales, the 17-bedroom mansion has every bit of glitz and high style that you’d expect a rock star pad to have, including unobstructed views of that famous clear-blue ocean from every vantage point. And you’re in luck: 33 of your friends and family can tag along on the tranquil getaway, as the expansive property...
Keeping an eye on cognitive health with lutein: 2023 Ingredient trends for food, drinks, dietary supplements, and natural products

Lutein grew significantly in the cognitive health category last year, signaling potential synergies and opportunities for incorporating this ingredient in future products. Screen time. Two words we all know too intimately at this point as screens consume both our professional and personal lives. While limiting our screen time would be beneficial, this is not realistic in a professional or educational setting. One solution that has been devised is blue light–blocking glasses. Another is dietary supplementation, with lutein being a particularly well-known and respected ingredient to this end.
How Are Toxins Like Lead, Arsenic Getting Into Baby Foods?

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Parents in the United States may assume baby food is free of impurities, but a recent research review highlights the much different reality: Most foods made for babies and toddlers have some amount of toxic heavy metals. The contaminants include metals, such as...
Best feminine wash

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Feminine products are a topic that many are too shy to bring up around their friends or even to medical professionals, so it leaves potential users with a lot of questions. And finding the right feminine wash can be difficult, especially if you’re picking products through trial and error.
Best cruelty-free hand soap

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ever since frequent hand washing became a widely discussed issue, more consumers have looked for ways to shop ethically and support cruelty-free soap companies. However, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there’s no legal definition of the term, it’s up to consumers to research cruelty-free brands and identify whether the company does animal testing.

