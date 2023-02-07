With the rise in popularity of online shopping, it's safe to say that in 2023, the ability to reliably receive your mail is of paramount importance to most Americans. In many ways, the US Postal Service hasn't been this close to the forefront of the American public's collective mind since the agency's inception. Unfortunately, being so often thought of isn't always a good thing, as it gives people more time to focus on the negative aspects.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO