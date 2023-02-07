ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 4

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

Denver Colorado Named One of Nation’s Top State Capitals

When it comes to living in a big city, you could do a lot worse than Denver, Colorado. Sure, you have heavy traffic, high concentrations of pollution, and serious crime in the mile-high city. However, according to a recent study from Wallet Hub, Denver gets high marks against the nation's other state capitals. The study shows Denver is the 8th best state capital in the country.
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?

An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Now Is The Perfect Time to Revisit Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’

Are you up to speed with the particulars when it comes to Colorado's "Move Over Law"? If not, then perhaps it's time for a refresher. The photo above offers a good reason why. The Colorado Department of Transportation shared that photo on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Colorado law requires you to move over a lane if you see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped ahead. This is what happens when people do not observe the law.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado Mountain Towns Can’t Seem to Get Their Mail

With the rise in popularity of online shopping, it's safe to say that in 2023, the ability to reliably receive your mail is of paramount importance to most Americans. In many ways, the US Postal Service hasn't been this close to the forefront of the American public's collective mind since the agency's inception. Unfortunately, being so often thought of isn't always a good thing, as it gives people more time to focus on the negative aspects.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?

If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - Seven suspects are currently at large in connection to a shooting that took place at Colorado Mills Mall. On Jan. 28, reports were made of gunshots outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. The Lakewood Police Department believe there are two groups involved. Both groups were caught on...
LAKEWOOD, CO
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam

A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act. 
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Alleged gang member sentenced for killing three people in two days at same location

On the day his trial was to begin, Master Titus Martin pleaded guilty to killing three people along East Colfax within two days. Martin immediately received a sentence of 60 years in prison - 20 years for each of the killings.With the plea, Martin admitted to fatally shooting Percil Walls on July 5, 2021, and Crystal Lockhart and Moses Hamm two days later. All were murdered near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue at North Beeler Street."Every year on 7/7, I go hand out gift cards to those that walk in her shoes," Julie Ernst, Lockhart's sister, told CBS4. "I put...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy