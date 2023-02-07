Read full article on original website
See Colorado’s Top 5 Most Destructive Tornados Since 1950
Since Colorado began keeping official records in 1950, our state has seen 2,295 tornadoes touch down inside our borders. These storms have cost us more than $290,632,440 in property damage over the last 73 years. While several of these storms have caused a tremendous amount of damage, Coloradans have been...
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Denver Colorado Named One of Nation’s Top State Capitals
When it comes to living in a big city, you could do a lot worse than Denver, Colorado. Sure, you have heavy traffic, high concentrations of pollution, and serious crime in the mile-high city. However, according to a recent study from Wallet Hub, Denver gets high marks against the nation's other state capitals. The study shows Denver is the 8th best state capital in the country.
Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?
An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
Woman killed in Denver shooting, suspect in hospital
Police said a woman has died after a shooting on Saturday, and the suspect is in the hospital.
This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting. Avoid It
I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did. Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado. I've grown up and lived in the Denver...
Now Is The Perfect Time to Revisit Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’
Are you up to speed with the particulars when it comes to Colorado's "Move Over Law"? If not, then perhaps it's time for a refresher. The photo above offers a good reason why. The Colorado Department of Transportation shared that photo on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Colorado law requires you to move over a lane if you see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped ahead. This is what happens when people do not observe the law.
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
Colorado Mountain Towns Can’t Seem to Get Their Mail
With the rise in popularity of online shopping, it's safe to say that in 2023, the ability to reliably receive your mail is of paramount importance to most Americans. In many ways, the US Postal Service hasn't been this close to the forefront of the American public's collective mind since the agency's inception. Unfortunately, being so often thought of isn't always a good thing, as it gives people more time to focus on the negative aspects.
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
You Could Own a Historic Colorado Museum for the First Time Ever
A truly unique opportunity has presented itself in the form of a historic property being listed for sale for the first time ever. The Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum is not only a part of Colorado's history but is quite a sight to be seen. History of Colorado's Humphrey Memorial...
KJCT8
Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - Seven suspects are currently at large in connection to a shooting that took place at Colorado Mills Mall. On Jan. 28, reports were made of gunshots outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. The Lakewood Police Department believe there are two groups involved. Both groups were caught on...
Did You Know that the Parking Boot is Originally From Colorado?
There are quite a few famous inventions from Colorado that everyone knows about. For instance, Crocs, Otterbox, and Chipotle all have origins in the Centennial State. However, one invention that has ruined the days of many drivers across the globe also comes from Colorado, the infamous parking boot. The Parking...
Could Pet Fees for Colorado Renters Become a Thing of the Past?
Let's face it, paying rent is no fun. It's always going to take a big chunk of your paycheck, and it's even more if you have a pet. However, a new bill has been introduced in Colorado that, if passed, would eliminate pet deposits and pet fees. Keep reading to find out what could possibly be on the horizon for you, your pet, and your wallet.
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
Fort Collins Achieves High Flyer Status as a Colorado Bird City
Bird City Colorado is part of a larger, worldwide conservation program known as Bird City Americas. Through this incredible initiative led by Environment for the Americas, cities in Colorado, Latin America, and the Caribbean have taken measures that massively benefit bird populations. Fort Collins is currently one of three communities...
Colorado Wildlife Officials Report Increase in Illegal Poaching
Part of living in Colorado means respecting and co-existing with wildlife that's also present in the state. Whether it's stopping for geese as they slowly make their way across the street or watching from afar as a herd of elk peacefully grazes in a field, encountering wild animals is pretty common for Coloradans to experience.
Alleged gang member sentenced for killing three people in two days at same location
On the day his trial was to begin, Master Titus Martin pleaded guilty to killing three people along East Colfax within two days. Martin immediately received a sentence of 60 years in prison - 20 years for each of the killings.With the plea, Martin admitted to fatally shooting Percil Walls on July 5, 2021, and Crystal Lockhart and Moses Hamm two days later. All were murdered near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue at North Beeler Street."Every year on 7/7, I go hand out gift cards to those that walk in her shoes," Julie Ernst, Lockhart's sister, told CBS4. "I put...
Fort Collins police investigate deadly bicycle crash
The Fort Collins Police CRASH Team was investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a bicycle Sunday afternoon.
