STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated Stanford, 25-9, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday to improve to 13-2 on the season. The Cowboys won seven of 10 bouts, which included bonus-point wins from Travis Wittlake and Luke Surber. No. 7 Oklahoma State has now won four straight and 10 of its last 11 duals heading into the final week of its regular season schedule.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO