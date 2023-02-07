ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

College receives record increase in Early Decision applications, celebrates growing interest in binding admissions

By Abigail Connelly
flathatnews.com
 2 days ago
flathatnews.com

STLI hosts conference, debates future of artificial intelligence in higher education

Saturday, Feb. 4, The Studio for Teaching and Learning Innovation hosted a conference to discuss the integration of artificial intelligence in higher education. The conference brought together professors and staff from the College of William and Mary to share their experiences, research and insights on the impact and potential of AI in shaping the future of education.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
flcourier.com

Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University

The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
flathatnews.com

Development proposal threatens College Woods, faculty pushes back with open letter

An October 2022 housing development project proposal is coming under scrutiny from faculty and Williamsburg City residents as mounting evidence suggests it threatens the College Woods. The original development proposal, drawn out by Cale Development LLC, calls for the rezoning of a 13.91 acre plot (RS-2 Zoning District) at 180 Strawberry Plains Road from a Single-Family Dwelling District (RS-2), to a Multifamily Dwelling District (RM-2).
WAVY News 10

Hampton School Board searching for superintendent

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton City School Board has announced that it is seeking public input on qualifications they want to see in a new superintendent. The division’s current superintendent, Dr. Jeffery O. Smith, has announced he will retire effective July 1 after working in public education for 32 years.
HAMPTON, VA
The Washington Informer

MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C., in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The post MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration appeared first on The Washington Informer.
HAMPTON, VA
NBC12

Former officer turned coach and mentor honored by middle school students

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A former Chesterfield police officer moved to Middlesex County and now runs a program to help middle schooler boys to succeed. Coach Mark Bowen runs “Boys to Men” at St. Clare Walker Middle School. The program not only addresses their social and emotional needs but provides them with tools to be the best people they can be.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA

