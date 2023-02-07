College receives record increase in Early Decision applications, celebrates growing interest in binding admissions

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
flathatnews.com
STLI hosts conference, debates future of artificial intelligence in higher education
Saturday, Feb. 4, The Studio for Teaching and Learning Innovation hosted a conference to discuss the integration of artificial intelligence in higher education. The conference brought together professors and staff from the College of William and Mary to share their experiences, research and insights on the impact and potential of AI in shaping the future of education.
flcourier.com
Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University
The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Hampton Aquaplex offering free swim lessons to local second-graders
Second-graders in Hampton City Schools are invited to receive free swim lessons at the new Hampton Aquaplex.
Hampton University names alumnus Anthony D. Henderson as AD
Hampton University is bringing home one of its own to take over its department of athletics. The post Hampton University names alumnus Anthony D. Henderson as AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Richneck could get $1.5M to improve classrooms without doors, walls
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News could receive $1.5 million for renovations that would go to improve the layout of some classrooms.
VEA President weighs in on on-the-job risks for teachers in wake of Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Similarities between the case of a Richneck Elementary School student shooting a teacher and a North Carolina teacher badly hurt by a student prompt a message of healing and support from Virginia Education Association President James Fedderman. “If any good is to come from this, it must be that students […]
'Mama Bears' want input about school libraries; librarians say they already do
They want principals to keep a catalog of all audiovisual content in the school’s library, keep track of which books contain sexually explicit content, and make that information available to parents.
Franklin News Post
A family wants its 132-year-old donation to the University of Richmond refunded
In the 1890s, the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Eventually, UR named the school for Williams. But last year, UR removed the name, citing Williams’ ownership of enslaved workers. And now his descendants are asking for their money back — with interest.
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
flathatnews.com
Development proposal threatens College Woods, faculty pushes back with open letter
An October 2022 housing development project proposal is coming under scrutiny from faculty and Williamsburg City residents as mounting evidence suggests it threatens the College Woods. The original development proposal, drawn out by Cale Development LLC, calls for the rezoning of a 13.91 acre plot (RS-2 Zoning District) at 180 Strawberry Plains Road from a Single-Family Dwelling District (RS-2), to a Multifamily Dwelling District (RM-2).
WAVY News 10
Hampton School Board searching for superintendent
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton City School Board has announced that it is seeking public input on qualifications they want to see in a new superintendent. The division’s current superintendent, Dr. Jeffery O. Smith, has announced he will retire effective July 1 after working in public education for 32 years.
MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C., in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The post MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Families of 2 Richneck students plan lawsuits against Newport News Public Schools
The families of two Richneck Elementary School students have put Newport News Public Schools on notice of their intent to file lawsuits against it.
City of Williamsburg offering cybersecurity training for residents
The Resident Cybersecurity Training will use a course from KnowBe4, an industry leader for security awareness training. The training focuses on home internet security threats.
Virginia African American Cultural Center opens headquarters in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach organization focused on highlighting Black history now has a headquarters, a step forward as it works to build multi-million dollar educational center. The Virginia African American Cultural Center acquired land for a permanent facility seven years ago, next to Lake Edward Park.
Bon Secours, Optima insurance contract could be terminated after negotiations reach standstill
The not-for-profit health system, Bon Secours Mercy Health, and health insurer, Optima Health, have reached a negotiation standstill.
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
NBC12
Former officer turned coach and mentor honored by middle school students
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A former Chesterfield police officer moved to Middlesex County and now runs a program to help middle schooler boys to succeed. Coach Mark Bowen runs “Boys to Men” at St. Clare Walker Middle School. The program not only addresses their social and emotional needs but provides them with tools to be the best people they can be.
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
