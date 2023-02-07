ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Meningitis: Know the signs

Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning) are rare but severe diseases that can kill or leave people with life changing disabilities and health problems. Young adults, and university students in particular, are at increased risk. Symptoms can start like a bad case of flu but they get worse very quickly....
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
studyfinds.org

Anti-inflammatory drug turns back time, makes aging blood young again

NEW YORK — Young blood studies have been focusing on infusing older patients with the blood of their younger and healthier peers. While these transfusions show promise at turning back the clock, a new study finds scientists may be able to do this without using someone else’s blood. Researchers from Columbia University in New York say an anti-inflammatory drug can rejuvenate the system which makes blood — possibly increasing the human lifespan by decades!
Medical News Today

What to know about aphasia after stroke

A stroke can damage the areas of the brain that deal with language processing. Following a stroke, someone may have aphasia, which affects their ability to communicate and speak. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. , someone in the United States has a stroke. It is...
The Independent

Gut bacteria imbalance ‘linked to chronic fatigue syndrome’

Patients recently diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome have reduced levels of certain types of gut bacteria that support digestive health, research suggests.Scientists in the US have also found that patients living with the condition, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), for 10 years or longer have differences in blood metabolites – substances made or used when the body breaks down food – compared to those without the disease.The researchers said their work, published in two separate papers in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, only shows a “correlation, not causation, between these microbiome changes and ME/CFS”.Julia Oh, an associate professor...
Medical News Today

Stroke’s facial symptoms and what they look like

During a stroke, the face can droop on one or both sides. The eyelids and corners of the mouth may appear pulled down, and a person may be unable to smile or speak clearly. A stroke happens when there is a disruption in blood flow to a part of the brain — either due to a clot or bleeding in the brain. The lack of oxygen-rich blood in a part of the brain causes cells in these areas to die, leading to impaired communication between nerve cells.
Healthline

Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips

Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Considering cataract surgery and reduction of dementia in Europe

The procedure facilitates an independent life, better care and fewer costs. Dementia is a progressive deterioration in cognitive function not related to normal ageing and secondary to different diseases. It results from various diseases and injuries affecting the brain. The most commonly affected areas include memory, visuospatial function, perception, orientation, language, attention and problem solving.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Taiwan reports 1st severe enterovirus D68 case of the year

Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Taiwan CDC) reported today the first severe enterovirus D68 case of the year. The patient, a 4-year-old girl in southern Taiwan, developed a mild cough and runny nose symptoms on January 5 and did not seek medical attention. On the 7th, she developed symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, and abdominal pain and went to the doctor. She went to the doctor again the next day because the symptoms were not relieved.
msn.com

Costochondritis Warning Signs: What to Look Out For

An inflammation of the connective tissue where the ribs attach to the breastbone (sternum). Characterized by dull to sharp pain at the front of the chest wall that may radiate to the back or abdomen. Symptoms. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Costochondritis, seek medical...
Wyoming News

'Neuroprotectant' Drug Could Boost Outcomes After a Stroke

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Using a "neuroprotectant" drug alongside the standard surgical removal of a clot may slash the risk of death and disability following a stroke, a new study finds. The new medication, called ApTOLL, shields brain tissue from continuing damage by cooling down inflammation, the researchers said. A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is blocked by a clot or when...
OHIO STATE
MedicalXpress

Scientists report differences in dopamine signals in patients with history of alcohol use disorder

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that's made in the brain and acts as a chemical messenger, communicating between nerve cells in the brain and the rest of the body. Dopamine can impact how people think and feel. While it's most often associated with being a "feel-good" hormone, its role in functions such as movement, cognition and learning is an area of current research. Researchers are also working to better understand the impact that substance abuse or addiction disorders have on dopamine levels and behavior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy