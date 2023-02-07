Read full article on original website
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
MedicalXpress
Meningitis: Know the signs
Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning) are rare but severe diseases that can kill or leave people with life changing disabilities and health problems. Young adults, and university students in particular, are at increased risk. Symptoms can start like a bad case of flu but they get worse very quickly....
In 2017, a Man Was Admitted to a Hospital After Having a Hemorrhage. He Lost a Large Portion of His Head
Energy drinks are often marketed as a quick solution for those seeking a quick burst of energy, but the reality can be far from the advertised image. In a Facebook post, a woman shared the devastating story of her husband's battle with a severe medical complication that doctors blame on energy drinks.
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
The fungal threat to human health is growing in a warmer, wetter, sicker world
Many millions of fungi are good for the environment, but a few hundred can cause disease in humans. However, the threat from fungal pathogens is increasing, experts say, and may grow much worse in a warmer, wetter and sicker world.
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
studyfinds.org
Anti-inflammatory drug turns back time, makes aging blood young again
NEW YORK — Young blood studies have been focusing on infusing older patients with the blood of their younger and healthier peers. While these transfusions show promise at turning back the clock, a new study finds scientists may be able to do this without using someone else’s blood. Researchers from Columbia University in New York say an anti-inflammatory drug can rejuvenate the system which makes blood — possibly increasing the human lifespan by decades!
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
A 28-year-old woman thought an old shoulder injury was flaring up. She was actually having mini-strokes due to a rare brain condition.
Jia Wu first noticed symptoms of stroke, like a floppy wrist and numbness in one arm, while stationed on a base in Qatar in 2020.
Medical News Today
What to know about aphasia after stroke
A stroke can damage the areas of the brain that deal with language processing. Following a stroke, someone may have aphasia, which affects their ability to communicate and speak. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. , someone in the United States has a stroke. It is...
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better.
Gut bacteria imbalance ‘linked to chronic fatigue syndrome’
Patients recently diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome have reduced levels of certain types of gut bacteria that support digestive health, research suggests.Scientists in the US have also found that patients living with the condition, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), for 10 years or longer have differences in blood metabolites – substances made or used when the body breaks down food – compared to those without the disease.The researchers said their work, published in two separate papers in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, only shows a “correlation, not causation, between these microbiome changes and ME/CFS”.Julia Oh, an associate professor...
Medical News Today
Stroke’s facial symptoms and what they look like
During a stroke, the face can droop on one or both sides. The eyelids and corners of the mouth may appear pulled down, and a person may be unable to smile or speak clearly. A stroke happens when there is a disruption in blood flow to a part of the brain — either due to a clot or bleeding in the brain. The lack of oxygen-rich blood in a part of the brain causes cells in these areas to die, leading to impaired communication between nerve cells.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Considering cataract surgery and reduction of dementia in Europe
The procedure facilitates an independent life, better care and fewer costs. Dementia is a progressive deterioration in cognitive function not related to normal ageing and secondary to different diseases. It results from various diseases and injuries affecting the brain. The most commonly affected areas include memory, visuospatial function, perception, orientation, language, attention and problem solving.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Taiwan reports 1st severe enterovirus D68 case of the year
Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Taiwan CDC) reported today the first severe enterovirus D68 case of the year. The patient, a 4-year-old girl in southern Taiwan, developed a mild cough and runny nose symptoms on January 5 and did not seek medical attention. On the 7th, she developed symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, and abdominal pain and went to the doctor. She went to the doctor again the next day because the symptoms were not relieved.
msn.com
Costochondritis Warning Signs: What to Look Out For
An inflammation of the connective tissue where the ribs attach to the breastbone (sternum). Characterized by dull to sharp pain at the front of the chest wall that may radiate to the back or abdomen. Symptoms. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Costochondritis, seek medical...
'Neuroprotectant' Drug Could Boost Outcomes After a Stroke
THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Using a "neuroprotectant" drug alongside the standard surgical removal of a clot may slash the risk of death and disability following a stroke, a new study finds. The new medication, called ApTOLL, shields brain tissue from continuing damage by cooling down inflammation, the researchers said. A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is blocked by a clot or when...
MedicalXpress
Scientists report differences in dopamine signals in patients with history of alcohol use disorder
Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that's made in the brain and acts as a chemical messenger, communicating between nerve cells in the brain and the rest of the body. Dopamine can impact how people think and feel. While it's most often associated with being a "feel-good" hormone, its role in functions such as movement, cognition and learning is an area of current research. Researchers are also working to better understand the impact that substance abuse or addiction disorders have on dopamine levels and behavior.
physiciansweekly.com
Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder: Clinical Trial Design Challenges & Opportunities
The following is a summary of “Clinical Trial Design Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Kiluk, et al. To address the ongoing opioid pandemic and enduring obstacles to current OUD therapies that target the endogenous...
