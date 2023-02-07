ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found

A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Decider.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Lose It Over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Black National Anthem, Are Immediately Roasted by Twitter: “Why Are You So Scared of Diversity?”

Even though country star Chris Stapleton took the spotlight to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2023 Super Bowl, conservative pundits were left upset over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the opening performances. In an act of flagrant racism,...
Print Magazine

The Daily Heller: Depression, Despair, Divorce and Comics

This debut graphic novel by cartoonist Paul B. Rainey, winner of The Guardian’s Short Story Prize, is not for the faint of heart, the broken-hearted or deeply depressed reader. Why Don’t You Love Me? (Drawn & Quarterly) is a comic-tragedy about marriage, divorce, alcoholism, depression and loss, a terrifying yet hilarious alternate reality where a suburban couple struggles to stay together and ends up neglecting themselves, each other, as well as their increasingly troubled children. And then comes the twist.
Entertainment | Celebrity News

Meghan Markle planned everything from the very beginning | Opinion

Royal author Valentine Low revealed the results of his journalistic investigation. Low talked to a lot of people who worked on the staff of the Royal Family at the time when Meghan Markle lived with Prince Harry in London. And they almost unanimously stated that Meghan herself created a situation that allegedly forced her to leave Britain. And I did it quite deliberately. Low told about this in an interview he gave to the publication Express.co.uk.

