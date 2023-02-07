An employment probation period, referred to as a probationary period, is a time frame used to determine if the new hire is the right fit for the position and the company is right for the employee. A typical time frame for a probation period is around 30/60/90 days. Once you’ve determined your time frame and what benefits will be available during that time, you should document your policy and share it with your team via the employee handbook and other documentation.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO