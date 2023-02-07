ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

signalcleveland.org

Tips for applying for utilities assistance

Programs offering utilities help often require lots of personal and financial information. Here’s some tips for what items to gather up and additional resources to help with the application process. What documents will I need?. Where else can I look for help?. What to know when applying for help.
OHIO STATE
Next Avenue

Why Aren’t Older Workers Getting Those Age-Friendly Jobs?

A surprising study suggests there’s a significant difference between age-friendly jobs and age-friendly employers. There's good news and weird news when it comes to age-friendly jobs in America. The good news, according to a recent research paper, "The Rise of Age-Friendly Jobs," by three noted economists, is that between...
KRQE News 13

Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K

(STACKER) – As the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the number of jobs in the U.S. is expected to grow 5.3% across all occupations by 2031—but jobs that pay over $100,000 a year on average are expected to grow at double that rate, according to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In fact, 1 in 4 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Hill

Dell cutting 6,600 jobs

Dell Technologies is the latest technology company to announce job cuts, saying Monday that it will be cutting about 5 percent of its workforce, or about 6,600 jobs. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Dell will cut 5 percent of its global workforce to respond to a “challenging global economic environment.” Co-Chief Operating…
ffnews.com

90% of Employees Find Pension to Be the Most Important Work

Retaining talent during a recession can be a difficult task for any organisation. With economic uncertainty and financial hardships, many employees may be looking for new job opportunities or considering leaving their current positions.4 in 10 employees plan to quit their role in the next 12 months, including 35% of workers who have held their current position for less than a year.
fitsmallbusiness.com

Employment Probation Period: Small Business Guide (+ Policy Template)

An employment probation period, referred to as a probationary period, is a time frame used to determine if the new hire is the right fit for the position and the company is right for the employee. A typical time frame for a probation period is around 30/60/90 days. Once you’ve determined your time frame and what benefits will be available during that time, you should document your policy and share it with your team via the employee handbook and other documentation.
CALIFORNIA STATE

