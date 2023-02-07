ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

An 86-year-old guitar legend will headline the 2023 New York State Blues Fest

Syracuse, N. Y. — Legendary Chicago blues player Buddy Guy will headline the 2023 New York State Blues Festival at the State Fairgrounds this summer. Guy will be just a month short of his 87th birthday when he takes the Chevy Court stage on the final night of the fest, which will run Thursday June 15, Friday June 16 and Saturday June 17 this year.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Duran Duran coming to Upstate NY with Bastille, Nile Rodgers & Chic

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Duran Duran is coming to Upstate New York this summer. Duran Duran will perform at CMAC (Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) in Canandaigua on Sept. 3. Special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment

It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
oswegonian.com

Businesses to replace JCPenney in Oswego Plaza

The recent announcement of the addition of a Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse to Oswego Plaza provided some answers to the questions about the potential closing of JCPenney. Rumors of JCPenney’s closing have been circulating since 2020, as both the local store and the national corporation saw major reductions in business. The local store was repeatedly spared from being closed down, but the time has come for new businesses to enter the area.
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
BROOKTONDALE, NY
syracuse.com

State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy