Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
newyorkupstate.com
An 86-year-old guitar legend will headline the 2023 New York State Blues Fest
Syracuse, N. Y. — Legendary Chicago blues player Buddy Guy will headline the 2023 New York State Blues Festival at the State Fairgrounds this summer. Guy will be just a month short of his 87th birthday when he takes the Chevy Court stage on the final night of the fest, which will run Thursday June 15, Friday June 16 and Saturday June 17 this year.
newyorkupstate.com
Bush heads to New York for ‘The Art of Survival’ tour: Here’s how to get tickets
‘90s rock fans, mark your calendars. Bush is heading to Upstate New York to perform at The Vine Theater at Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo on Saturday, February 11 as part of their 2023 “The Act of Survival” tour. It will be the Gavin Rossdale-led rock band’s only Upstate New York concert in 2023.
newyorkupstate.com
Duran Duran coming to Upstate NY with Bastille, Nile Rodgers & Chic
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Duran Duran is coming to Upstate New York this summer. Duran Duran will perform at CMAC (Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) in Canandaigua on Sept. 3. Special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
newyorkupstate.com
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment
It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
High winds causing a few, scattered power outages
RG&E is reporting that there are power outages throughout Monroe County.
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Ice Rink Closed Again After Resident Shovels; Creates Hazard
The Village of Homer has announced that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed again after a resident shoveled snow on the rink causing snow to pile up and create a hazard to ice skaters. The Village is again stating that the ice rink should not be shoveled...
oswegonian.com
Businesses to replace JCPenney in Oswego Plaza
The recent announcement of the addition of a Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse to Oswego Plaza provided some answers to the questions about the potential closing of JCPenney. Rumors of JCPenney’s closing have been circulating since 2020, as both the local store and the national corporation saw major reductions in business. The local store was repeatedly spared from being closed down, but the time has come for new businesses to enter the area.
Liquor store the latest victim in smash-and-grabs throughout Rochester
Police then found a damaged vehicle in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led to a short pursuit.
“Racially offensive noises” made during Victor vs. Fairport boys basketball game
A joint letter sent out Thursday from the Victor Central School District and Fairport Central School District gave details of a racially-charged situation that occurred at the Victor vs. Fairport Boys Varsity basketball team Wednesday evening.
newyorkupstate.com
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
Dangerous Winds, Power Outages Likely For Parts of New York State
The weather this week has been much different than the end of January, as we went from bitterly cold temperatures to warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year. For instance, it was single digits last week and then to 50 degrees on Monday. Wednesday is mid-30's for a high temperature but tomorrow will reach the mid-50's.
whcuradio.com
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
5 Year-Old In Upstate New York School Found With Gun Ammo & More
The stories begin to become more frequent but no less disturbing. Five weeks ago, a six year old in Virginia intentionally shot his first grade teacher. Tuesday, a kindergartener in upstate New York, was found with a mini arsenal in their backpack. According to a report by Darian Stevenson of...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
Fans react to Jim Boeheim comments: ‘If you want an angel, go to church’ (Your Letters)
There are a few things Boeheim can’t do ... Regarding Jim Boeheim’s statement, “I can do whatever I want” (”Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023). Except:. 1. Make defensive adjustments. 2. Treat local journalists...
syracuse.com
State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
