Kia is the best mass-market brand, while Land Rover is still ranked as the least-dependable automaker. Every February, the researchers at J.D. Power release an annual dependability study for vehicles that are a few years old. This year, the study is based on the feedback from 30,062 owners of three-year-old vehicles that were purchased new. The overall takeaway is that dependability is improving slowly across the board, though issues persist with advanced technology and infotainment systems.

3 DAYS AGO