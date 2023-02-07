ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023

The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts

Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
The Hill

Who is the sleeping giant now?

After the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Imperial Japanese Navy Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto never actually said, “I fear we have awakened a sleeping giant.” But he should have. That line was the invention of a scriptwriter for the 1970 movie, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” Conventional wisdom holds that, after the United States was attacked,…
torquenews.com

Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery

With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Disney cuts 7,000 jobs from its global workforce

(CNN) — Disney became the latest company to report deep job cuts, as it said it would cut 7,000 jobs from its global workforce. “While this is necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today, I do not make this decision lightly,” said CEO Bob Iger, who returned to lead the company in November when the board fired Bob Chapek as the company’s leader. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide, and I’m mindful of the personal impact of these changes.”
Fortune

Larry Summers says the economy could be headed towards a ‘Wile E. Coyote moment’

Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York in 2018. Signs of fading inflation and a few strong jobs reports aren’t enough for Larry Summers to sleep well at night. The contrarian economist and former Treasury Secretary is worried that consumers are running out of cash, businesses are cutting costs, and “geopolitical uncertainty” is on the rise. Combined, he warns that these “very large” risks could spark a cartoonish economic crash.

