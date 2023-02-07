(CNN) — Disney became the latest company to report deep job cuts, as it said it would cut 7,000 jobs from its global workforce. “While this is necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today, I do not make this decision lightly,” said CEO Bob Iger, who returned to lead the company in November when the board fired Bob Chapek as the company’s leader. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide, and I’m mindful of the personal impact of these changes.”

2 DAYS AGO