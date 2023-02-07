Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meth and fentanyl pills found after police arrest shoplifter in Sand City
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police said they arrested a shoplifter who had $800 worth of merchandise at Target. Police said the person had previous thefts at target. Target had requested a no-trespassing order for the suspect. Officers arrived and the suspect abandoned the cart and told officers he knew why they were there. The post Meth and fentanyl pills found after police arrest shoplifter in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Search warrants in King City lead to arrest for illegal firearms
KING CITY — Multiple law enforcement agencies served three search warrants in King City early Wednesday morning, resulting in one arrest for illegal firearms. Soledad Police Department detectives executed the warrants in the 600 block of Luckett Street, 900 block of Broadway Street and 100 block of River Drive, with assistance from Greenfield and King City police departments, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Homeland Security Investigations and the South Monterey County Task Force (SMCTF).
KSBW.com
Watsonville police seize several guns in multiple arrests
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Officers with the Watsonville Police Department has seized several guns in the span of a week as they determined all firearms were used to commit crimes. According to police one of three cases occurred Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. when Gonzalo Fernandez, 18, was suspected of pulling...
sanbenito.com
Police investigate two shootings in Hollister
Hollister Police are investigating two shootings reported near the city’s downtown in recent days—including one that resulted in injuries to a victim. About 10:30pm Feb. 1, Hollister Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of McCray Street, according to the Hollister Police Department.
Salinas couple arrested after high-speed chase
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a man and woman were arrested after a chase ensued in the streets of Salinas. Alexis Villafuerte, 23, and Carolina Anaya, 23, were arrested a taken to Monterey County Jail. Police said Villafuerte was driving too fast and ran a stop sign. When an officer told him to stop The post Salinas couple arrested after high-speed chase appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister man arrested for LA murder
The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced a Hollister resident was arrested as a suspect in a murder that occurred in Los Angeles in August 2022. Sgt. Breyon Canez said Joshue Lopez, 26, was arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 3 on Sunnyslope Road near Versailles Drive. The news...
Husband accused of intentional Tesla crash off cliff barred from contacting wife
Patel is denying he tried to kill his family when their car plunged in a 250 feet drop off a cliff off Highway 1 called the Devil’s Slide at the beginning of last month.
Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police need assistance locating a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a Salinas mall. Police said over $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen that day. The post Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall appeared first on KION546.
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
Man convicted in 1981 cold case murder, rape of Carmel mother
SALINAS -- A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of Sonia Carmen Herok-Stone, then 30, of Carmel. The verdict comes four decades after another jury split on a verdict for Glazebrook. Cold-case investigators used DNA evidence that was a match to Glazebrook to reopen the case in 2020. Herok-Stone was found murdered in her home...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Feb. 10, 2023
GONZALES — A ribbon-cutting celebration for the opening of Gonzales Skate Park is planned for Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. The skate park, located at 203 First St. in Gonzales, was completed last week and is now open to the community. BBQ TAKEOUT. SOLEDAD — Soledad Rotary and...
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
Lookout Update: Judge dismisses part of lawsuit filed by family of Aptos High stabbing victim
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. A Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge has dismissed part of the lawsuit filed by the family of the 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed at Aptos High School in August 2021. The family’s...
Pedestrian accident closes El Camino Real in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Eastbound El Camino Real is closed between Clark and Escuela due to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The pedestrian is an elderly woman, police said. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment. The road will remain closed as the investigation into […]
KSBW.com
Iconic Monterey County Sheriff's horse dies
SALINAS, Calif. — Ace the horse, a member of the Monterey County Sheriff's Mounted Unit, has died. Ace was injured in his pasture and broke his leg, according to the sheriff's office. A veterinarian determined that Ace could not be treated for the leg injury, and the sheriff's office...
San Jose police stalker charged with four counts of attempted murder
SAN JOSE -- A suspect who allegedly stalked San Jose police and wounded a SWAT officer in a flurry of gunfire outside the gunman's home last week was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Luis Alberto Cantu, who is also known as Noe Orlando Mendoza among other aliases, was formerly charged Wednesday afternoon.At a Tuesday news conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said evidence has revealed that Cantu had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations Friday night before a shootout early Saturday with the SWAT officers.Mendoza's car was...
Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Three men have died and a fourth man is recovering in the hospital after a suspected fentanyl overdose on the 10000 block of Garcia Lane, per the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, deputies found four men, all in their 50s, that were not responsive. They were given Narcan The post Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff appeared first on KION546.
Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a family has reported a woman missing and she was last seen Wednesday night. Joanna Vargas is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic woman. She is 5'2 and weighs 145 pounds, with a bear tattoo on her left-hand ring finger. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Greenfield Police The post Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
King City Police remind Super Bowl fans to plan ahead
KING CITY — King City Police Department is reminding football fans that there’s no “DUI” in team. For those heading out to a Super Bowl party and planning on drinking, police are advising that they stick to the “Go Safely” game plan and choose a sober way to go.
Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home
GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
Comments / 0