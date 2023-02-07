ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency

TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
Keystone pipeline operator says faulty welding and other problems led to the Kansas oil spill

The Keystone’s biggest spill ever happened on Dec. 7 in Washington County. The cleanup is ongoing. Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding contributed to an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek.
