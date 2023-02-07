Read full article on original website
Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools
TOPEKA — Advocates for implementing a statewide gun-safety program in Kansas public schools urged the Senate to get behind a bill requiring the Kansas State Board of Education to establish curriculum guidelines for instruction of students from kindergarten through high school. A comparable bill approved by the 2021 Legislature...
Don’t bet on Kansas making much money from all that Super Bowl gambling
Kansas Lottery officials expect to see a large spike in bets placed for the Super Bowl. But the state will only get a small amount of the revenue generated from the big game — if the state-owned casinos make any money at all. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s gambling choices...
Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
Keystone pipeline operator says faulty welding and other problems led to the Kansas oil spill
The Keystone’s biggest spill ever happened on Dec. 7 in Washington County. The cleanup is ongoing. Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding contributed to an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek.
